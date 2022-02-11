Fox and Canada
Fox News Channel (FNC), for the 20th year, has the most viewership for cable news TV.
FNC far outdistanced viewership of CNN and MSNBC. So, to all the FNC naysayers, they must be doing something right.
I thought Canada was a decent place to live. A bit cold perhaps but a democratic form of government. Recent Canadian government actions make me reconsider what I thought was a democratic form of government.
Government action at the national and city levels addressing the trucker border vaccine mandate protest appear to be closer to the Chinese/Russian form of government than democracy.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Valentine’s Day
$2
3 billion will be spent on Valentine’s Day this year which consist of $6.2 billion (jewelry); $2.3 billion (flowers) and $2.2 billion (candy). Men will spend ($235), almost as twice as women ($119). Why? Out of all the letters, I have never written a letter about Valentine’s Day. According to the Bible, it states: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD.” ESV Proverbs 18:22.
When I was single, my mother told me what a woman expects in a husband. (“She is your wife. Not your maid.”) My father instilled in me the importance of respect.
Still single, I would ask my friends/acquaintances, “How do I know if she is the one?” The answer: “You will know.” Years later, I followed the footsteps of my parents (who were married for 59 years before my father died of cancer) and married once.
Elva has given me many fond memories. Many years after graduating from Desert High School (Edwards Air Force Base), I went to Homecoming, and she wore my letterman’s jacket. I always wanted to do that. I did not want that day to end. Elva fits Proverbs 31, 10– 1, but one verse sticks to mind: “She brings him good and not harm all the days of her life.” Proverbs 31:12.
I remember her taking a $300 grocery bill and reducing it to $6 due to using coupons.
I remember reading about former actor Burt Reynolds dating other women and saying that he regretted not being with Sally Field. Former Laker star Lamar Odom stated that he regrets cheating on Khloe Kardashian, saying that “..she was my angel.”
I am not lucky to have Elva. I am blessed to have Elva. Happy Valentine’s Day Elva!
Vincent White
Lancaster
Best hope
Washington, DC is the home of time no longer, marking progress, and should be the home of the world’s biggest clock, one that tells visitors what time is was, not is, time that looks better than it is, because it is not now.
Not now is the best hope for the future.
Benjamin W. Hawkins
Lancaster
Two rejections
Two sentences explain much: “Communism matters even less in contemporary China which is best understood as an authoritarian state which embraces capitalism. Americans should wish that China were communist; then it would have a lethargic economy.” Source: Mearsheimer, N/D 2021 Foreign Affairs, p. 56
In the 1930s, I found the Chinese to be trustworthy and wroth their salt. Problems were with inflation and opium. Mao solved those problems.
Long ago, on the DARPA funded Advanced Submarine Technology program (white and unclassified) I submitted many proposals.
Two of those proposals were never funded, a proximity sensor and an echo analyzer.
The rejection of the proximity sensor has led to collisions by the USS San Francisco and later by the USS Connecticut; costs were a fatality, injuries, and over a hundred million dollars for repairs.
Costs for the rejection of the echo analyzer are difficult to quantify but many run into millions of fatalities and billions of dollars.
My loss was thousands of hours of study.
These two rejections rate documentation.
On a positive note, the USSR copied the transponder launch methods we used at Kwajalein.
John D. Charlton
Lancaster
