Parade of bad ideas
Early this month, Bill O’Reilly, a known Political reactionary, and leader of shallow thinkers, predicted the media’s interest in Afghanistan, would fade, because it made Biden look bad.
Does he have a point? Let’s check it out. On Sunday,(9/5), next to the opinion page, of the AVP, you could see the narrative start to shift. Battle lines were drawn, when Marc Theissen’s article mentioned how Biden’s exist abandoned our allies. Then, he supported that premise, by quoting former Prime minister, Tony Bair, who said: “ Biden’s withdrawal was imbecilic.”
Steve Chapman, however wrote: Biden did the right thing. Chapman supported his claim by saying: Biden did what his predecessors refused, and did it with Statesmen like foresight.
Wait a minute. That’s debatable. I remember when Robert Gates, the former Secretary of defense, wrote: “Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy, and national security issue in the past forty years.” I also recall; when Anthony Blinken; Biden’s current, secretary of state, was a candidate for Deputy Secretary of State. Senator John Mc Cain said; “ this individual has been dangerous to America, and the men and Women who serve it.
However, it was Senator John Kennedy’s remark: That whether you liked Afghanistan or not, the decision to leave, was a parade of bad ideas; that takes the cake. I can’t top remark. So, I’ll just sign off, by thanking the 81 million Biden voters for this priceless moment. I can hardly wait for the next three years.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Get it straight
I often wonder where the frequent conservative writers get their facts when they put pen to paper when submitting letters to the Antelope Valley Press. Do they only get their facts from Facebook or other social media outlets or do they rely on Fox’s Tucker Carlson?
One recent letter writer wrote that “Biden handed the Taliban an entire country complete with state of the art military weaponry costing taxpayers $80 billion (not $6b previous letter). No doubt weapons will be used against us or auctioned to our enemies.”
This same person also wrote; “On the tarmac as 13 caskets arrived, Biden constantly checked his watch after every casket was unloaded. Did he have more important things to do?”
It was this person’s beloved former President Donald Trump who said in a statement on August 30th that “All equipment should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”
There the former president goes again talking out of his butt. According to Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) for all spending appropriated for the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund since the US invasion in 2001 cost $82.9 billion. The $83 billion spent on the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) goes back two decades, including almost $19 billion spent between 2002 and 2009.
As for the statement regarding Biden looking at his watch “after every casket was unloaded.” It’s false. If this person had taken the time to review the 40+ minute video that can be seen online, they would have seen President Biden only glancing at his watch only one time.
This was one time was after “ALL” of the caskets had been put into the vans and only after the vans had left the flight-line.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
He wants to know
I have a few questions…
1. Is there anyone out there who still believes that Donald Trump tells the truth about anything?
2. Is there a dyed - in - the - wool Republican who isn’t a racist?
3. Are there unvaccinated people still out there who have a rational, sensible, logical reason why they risk getting Covid-19 and passing it on to others?
4. Is there a Republican out there who can explain what Climate Change is and why it is such an important issue? Did Gavin Newsom start all those fires?
5. Is there any rational reason why anyone would possibly vote for Larry Elder? Do you really know what he stands for?
6. Is there more than just a handful of Republicans who care about doing what is best for our country rather than serving their own self interest?
7. Does any sane person still believe that white supremacists who stormed the Capitol were just a bunch of tourists?
8. Does anyone except Dick Cheney and Lindsey Graham, still believe that a 20 year war in Afghanistan wasn’t long enough?
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
