Bad faith
As a “liberal-Democrat,” I have tried to gain as much knowledge as possible since 1980 about the “Conservative” political point of view.
I have come to some very disappointing conclusions which I want to share with you.
The conservatives of 2020 are, overall, much more economically conservative than the ones I knew when I was growing up. When compared with today’s conservatives, Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon, for example, seem to be “crazy socialists”, “Marxists” and of the “Radical-Left.”
Eisenhower wrote a letter to his brother saying that any Republican who wants to abolish Social Security is “stupid.” Ike singed “Social Security Disability” (“SSD”) into existence. Nixon signed “Supplemental Security Income” (“SSI”) into existence. Nixon also proposed a minimum “Guaranteed Annual Income” federal government social program to cover every American.
I would be shocked if any Republican in Congress today would vote in favor of that.
What I also find to be very disappointing is something that 12-time award-winning and prize-winning journalist Jane Mayer points out in her award-winning book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.”
She points out that many of today’s conservatives believe that their ends (including winning national elections) justify their use of any and all immoral and unethical mean (including lying and the vast use of “stealth tactics”).
To my knowledge, nothing in her book has ever been successfully refuted by anyone. I have mentioned it in many of my letters and no conservative has ever challenged it. They all ignore her book and avoid it as if it is a piece of kryptonite to them.
I guess the truth hurts. 2008 Nobel Prise-winning economist Paul Krugman makes the same overall point by saying that many conservatives operate out of bad faith.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
Seeing is believing
I was recently contacted through social media by a reader of this forum who asked, “Why don’t you believe in God?” With permission, I have elected to answer the question herein.
Never do I say “I don’t believe in God” because the question “Do you believe in god” presupposes that there is a God; the questionnaire only wishing to know whether or not one accepts “God’s” so-called existence. Therefore, I always state something to the effect of, “I reject the wholly illogical and idiotic notion of there being a “god.” I never include the word “no” in my response, for never do I give superstitious belief systems so much as an inch.
Beyond that, I contend that things that need to be “believed-in” for those things to be validated aren’t worth believing in in the first place. Think about it. When was the last time someone asked you, “Do you believe in gravity?” Yes, of course, no one has ever asked such a question of you because the existence of gravity is self-evident; drop an object from a hand and watch as it falls to the floor.
But science doesn’t always win out overnight. For tens of thousands of years, most people believed that the sun revolved around the Earth. Eventually, though, the logic of the solar system prevailed. And one day, the same will hold concerning the mindlessness known as “god.”
Beyond that, no evidence for “God’s” existence has been provided to me. Every argument in favor of “God’s” presence is quite laughable, complete with no amount of peer-reviewed scientific studies nor anything else that would serve as empirical verification.
If, however, “God’s” existence was proven to me, I would remain hostile toward Christianity because I find nothing life-affirming or positive about it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Confused
What is Sue Brax talking about? According to CNN, MSNBC and the DemoRats party, the protest are peaceful. Did she have a Joe Biden moment?
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
‘Hair-pocrisy’
Once there was an aging Queen called Nancy,
Dove bars and expensive ice cream were her fancy.
While out one day, she heard someone say,
“Your hair, it’s drab, oh my, it’s grey!”
Said Queen to serf, “Cut my hair!”
And if they ask, I just don’t care”
One brave soul was wary,
But quickly drew the Queen’s fury.
“Bend the knee, or quickly become a memory!”
“Not so fast! I have you on CCTV!”
The Queen recoiled in fear and anger,
Could this mere mortal be a danger
“Forsooth, another vast right wing conspiracy!”
“No!” cried the crowd,
Only more Democrat Hair-pocrisy”
Bill Heard
Palmdale
Still waiting
What has happened to good service?
On August 30, I discovered the static on my telephone was so bad I could not talk to anyone. Then the phone went dead. I called Frontier and was told they’d be out on September 8 to fix it. Why in this day and age does it take a big company 10 days to repair my phone?
I am 85, live alone in the country 10 miles north of town. I am fortunate to have a good neighbor who came that night to check up on me when they could not get me on the phone.
I am still waiting to have my phone repaired.
Nicolyn Clawson
Lancaster
What he said vs. what he meant
“We’ll take the muzzle off our experts … have a national mandate to wear masks... Our current president has failed ... to protect us.”
POTUS has followed medical expert’s advice; they agree he has.
“There’s an existential threat posed by climate change, the daily fear of being gunned down in school, or the inability to get started in your first job, it will be the work of the next president to restore the promise of America to everyone.”
Climate change is continuous, caused by the sun about which we can do nothing. Do not defund school resource officers. Mandated minimum wages cause inability to get the first job early in one’s career.
“Under president Biden, America will not turn a blind eye to Russian bounties on the heads of American soldiers. Nor put up with foreign interference in our most sacred democratic exercise: voting.”
Russian bounty allegations are fabrications of the media with no corroboration. Biden was in on spying on Trump’s campaign and using Russia’s operations research to feed the collusion theory.
“… the events in Charlottesville. … those neo-Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists ...” “... remember what the president said when asked? He said there were, quote, “very fine people on both sides.””
POTUS actually said:
“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.
“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Cutting taxes
Schools have restarted remotely. They left the school buildings empty for at least two months at the end of last year and they remain mostly empty now. If distance learning was good for April, May, and now September, why isn’t it good for the rest of the time?
Teachers are always complaining about classroom overcrowding. Distance learning solves the overcrowding issues. As a matter of fact, with distance learning, teachers can now teach more students, much like college lectures. So actually, we now need less teachers. We don’t need as many buildings. Teachers only need an office to use as their broadcast room.
If we don’t need all those buildings, we don’t need the facilities maintenance staff. The different office support staffs in the multiple buildings can now be paired down to one central support staff supporting the teachers broadcast facility. And don’t forget, we no longer need that fleet of buses to move kids from home to school.
After school activities are now out. No more sports, band, etc.
Gee, I guess I should send a thank you note to Gov. Newsom. By shutting down the state’s schools, he has shown us how we can shrink our ever-expanding education budget. By cutting back on teachers, we will decrease the future cost of funding the teacher’s retirement system.
Thank you! I never thought the liberal Dems would ever come up with a way to lower my taxes. But they did. Even if they didn’t mean to do it. That is why I love America.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Still a police officer
The story in Sunday’s paper about the police dog being stabbed was heart-wrenching yet heart-warming that he survived. As far as charges being pending, I don’t understand how stabbing a police dog is no less felonious than stabbing a police officer? If that is a law that needs some clarification, then our law-makers should address that.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
The Dems
The people of California will very soon have had enough of the Newson liberal democrat way of ruining (not running) the cities and the state.
The news this morning is that Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Seaworld and perhaps Magic Mountain are leaving the state. It appears that theme parks were left out of the governor’s “new plan” for re-opening. With vast sums of money at stake, it is no wonder they are leaving along with all the tax dollars they generate.
To those who support the democrats and their foolishness, what do you think now? Our fat cat state leaders sit in their luxury homes and watch the rest of us go down the tubes. We are almost to the point that there are fewer people working in California than are getting free stuff. Ever try to do business with a state agency? You then know how corrupt and incompetent they are. We pay more than 65 cents on every gallon of gas and our roads are terrible.
The Democrats don’t believe in consequences so they let the criminals out of jail to rape and pillage, then provide free legal help for them when they get caught. Teachers in the Bay area can’t live anywhere near their schools. So they drive for hours each way to find a cheaper place to live.
With the election coming up, all the liberals can talk about is how awful Trump is. Yet their own democrat leaders are leading them down a path to poverty, chaos, and the elimination of the rule of law. Governor Newson has closed the churches without explanation.
The schools are closed and studies have shown that less than 30 percent of kids participate in on line classes.
How much more of this can we take?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Editor’s note: Theme parks will likely remain closed the rest of 2020, but there’s no indication they are “leaving” California.
