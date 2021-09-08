Not ‘fake’ anymore
The definition of a crisis is “the point in the course of a serious disease at which a decisive change occurs, leading either to recovery or to death.”
Two former editors of this newspaper have expressed their concerns about the delta variant. William Warford: “... COVID-19 cases has risen back to late January levels, thanks to the delta variant ... I am always cautious not to put down people who will not get the vaccine ... but I don’t get their argument. (“Can A Non-White Girl Become A Pop Star? Um, Yes” 2 July 2021).
Dennis Anderson writes about former Highlands Church Ken Hart’s (who was my former pastor for 12 years) son died to COVID. His son was a CHP officer: “A year later, with the Delta variant of COVID quite virulent, ... with deaths rising most rapidly among those who elected against vaccination. The quickest route to safe-guarding yourself, your family members, your friends and your neighbors, is to accept access to vaccines that are now easily available. “CHP Loses Hero Of The Highway” 11 Aug 2021)
I agree with Jarold Wright stating that we would not be in a severe crisis like this if many people received vaccinations earlier and/or wore a mask.
From Mark Morocco, LA physician/professor of emergency medicine: “The very sick ... look terrified. The ‘fake news’ stories no longer seem as fake ... Watching it dawn on COVID-deniers that this is deadly serious business turns out not to be much fun.” “Doctors Like Me Are Angry About The New COVID Surge,” 12 Aug 2021
According to Forbes, Republicans comprise 40% of Americans that have not gotten vaccinated. 642,000 Americans have died. 1,500 people die in the US every day.
However, not one flag-waving Republican that writes to this newspaper has even acknowledged this crisis. (July 28, 2021)
Vincent White
Lancaster
Stay tuned
The Palmdale Redistricting Commission met for the first time in late August.
They are tasked with overseeing the process that will determine the configuration of four districts from which four councilpersons will be elected during the 2020 decade.
AV-LULAC already had many reasons to question the veracity and good intent of the formation of this body given that most of those presently on the city council fought against district election and spent 7 million of our hard-earned tax dollars on the failed lawsuit. They are, in essence, the body that created the Commission.
What we witnessed at the Redistricting Commission meeting left us with more doubt. At one point during the meeting, we spoke during public comment section about the lawsuit that resulted in the creation of the Commission and district elections. The facial expressions of incredulity and downright surprise left us doubting if any history had been shared with them.
Then, during another part of the meeting, and in complete disregard for Roberts Rules and the Brown Act, Mayor Steve Hoffbauer decided to direct the election process of the chair and vice-chair bypassing the City Clerk. He barked out directions from his seat located at about the fourth row of the audience seating section. It seemed he left once he saw that his people were elected.
My understanding is that two Commissioners resigned after this meeting and we are left to wonder if the Mayor intends to take us down a legal road and waste many more millions of dollars on a lawsuit that is sure to happen if he continues with his dreadful and illegal antics.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) will be looking at the district maps ensuring they meet all the provisions of the State Civil Rights law. Please stay tuned.
Xavier Flores
president AV-LULAC
Palmdale
Thanks Mr. Burry
Palmdale High School Academy is so fortunate to have teacher Chad Burry. He persevered for over three years to obtain a mobile ambulance for the EMT training for the students.
Palmdale is the first and only high school in the state of California to get this valuable piece of training equipment.
I didn’t know that Palmdale’s Health Careers Academy is also the only school in the state to have an EMT program
I am very impressed with the students who are studying this program. It will give them such great training for a bright future in the medical field.
Congratulations, Palmdale High. And thanks, Mr. Burry!
Patty Akkad
Acton
