No jobs
Something just dawned on me, while watching the hordes of illegals flooding the Southern border. In addition to all else, none of them have a job.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
This is why
David Cooper: “Why can’t you be patriotic and a socialist?”
Although it’s contradictory to the internationalist nature of Marxism, there are patriotic socialists. So, socialists in capitalist societies can be patriotic, at least rhetorically.
Patriotism is “loyalty to a certain nation-state.” And a nation-state is a political entity created by a ruling class to enforce its relations of production.
The US is a capitalist nation-state. Therefore, being “patriotic” to America means loyalty to this capitalist state, which is antithetical to communism.
Too, patriotism is used by a capitalist culture to pit the workers of one nation against those in another country in fighting the capitalist class’ wars.
But workers have no stake in capitalism’s wars and should reject them and the manipulative patriotism that helps drive them.
Additionally, patriotism in a brutally violent imperialist settler colonial society built on slavery and genocide and maintained through racialized violence at home and abroad is, by definition, chauvinistic and reactionary.
So, socialists who embrace patriotism only alienate the colonized masses at home and the countless victims of Americanism abroad.
America isn’t an abstract ideal. It’s not merely geography and the people living within it. It’s not Silly Puddy in the hands of socialists to mold into whatever shape we want.
America is an ongoing settler-colonial process initiated by white supremacists and propertied aristocrats. America was established by and for propertied white men — a rising capitalist class.
Therefore, from its founding to its current form, America stands militantly opposed to everything that communists support and fight for.
Globally, America has drowned entire societies in blood, slaughtered my comrades, propped up fascist dictatorships, and attempted to put a violent end to people anywhere in the world trying to build socialism.
That’s why I cannot be a patriot and a socialist.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
An evil system
To many progressive people today the traditional western culture and values existing throughout the 20th century and extending to current times needs to be downgraded to ancient history; thus clearing the way to a new world order.
Evolving culture has existed since the dawn of humanity but the Russian/Marxist revolution of 1917 was supposed to be the beginning of the overthrow of capitalism and the beginnings of the wonders of a worldwide socialist utopia.
Instead for over 70 years the heavy hand of death with famine in the Ukraine in the 1930s, the gulags of enforced imprisonment and enslavement, suppression of any who dared to disagree, police state government and the totalitarianism of the Communist mentality led to the collapse of the system.
Yet today a large percentage of the people of the Russian nation view the reign of Stalin as a sort of golden age of social order despite its widespread poverty and cover-up of western success. Regardless of the universal failure of Marxism/communism there are many who still advocate its expansion.
It is a mockery of yourself when you advocate for such a small nation such as Cuba as an example of a success despite it requiring large infusions of outside aid. Even its evident marginal results are explained by blaming it on suppression by outside capitalized forces .
Despite volumes of praising, cheerful words, both written and spoken, you cannot hide the communist/Marxist historical fact of tens of millions of deaths in Russia, Maoist China and the killing fields of Cambodia, among many others.
Yet there are those who still use flattering words to praise such an evil system while hiding its history of abject failure. The facts must be denied rather than admitted. Only the neurotically obsessed can do that.
John Manning
Palmdale
