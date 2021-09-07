The continued debate
Thomas Russell Horner: “[What is] the difference between this administration’s policies and Marxism?”
The Biden administration’s policies are rooted in liberalism and, in some cases, neoliberalism, while Marxism is, in part, a critique of liberalism.
If the administration were Marxist, it would be initiating the social ownership and democratic administration of this society’s means of production and, concomitantly, abolishing the capitalist system of production.
But it’s doing no such thing. It isn’t even attempting to establish universal healthcare, which, although not socialist, is something that all other industrialized capitalist nations have.
The administration’s overtures regarding pre-K education, family leave, elder care, and child care are intended to provide the type of worker-paid-for-services already enjoyed by workers in other capitalist economies, not to initiate a socialist economy.
So, with their taking instructions from the likes of Fox “News” and One America “News,” political reactionaries seem to be competing against one another for the title of “America’s Shallowest Thinker.”
Barbara Becker: “Mr. Marsh, you asked me to name one Marxist politician. You know as well as I if they put that label on, they very well may not be elected.”
If that were the case, we Marxists would vote for such politicians, but we chiefly don’t. In 2020, Joe Biden became the first Democrat I had voted for since 1984, but (only) because of reasons having to do with the pandemic.
Marxists don’t recognize Barbara Becker’s stealth candidates because there’s nothing to pick out.
In “response” to my statement that she needs to substantiate her claims regarding Marxism, Barbara Becker wrote, “I don’t have to provide verifiable proof.”
That’s a quintessential example of Issac Asimov’s “...’my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Don’t worry about hurt feelings
Mr. White’s recent letter once again admonishing Trump supporters for not criticizing President Trump seems just a little hypocritical.
From Websters dictionary: Hypocrisy is the practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another.
President Biden has made so many comments you should consider racist yet you don’t criticize him. There are too many examples to print in this space. It should suffice to say if you didn’t vote for Joe Biden then you aren’t Black. As for not criticizing President Trump you are wrong there as well. I distinctly remember responding to one of your many letters attacking “the big three” which you so generously put me in. I criticized him for being too nice and taking it too easy on the Democrats. There I did it again so feel free to talk freely about your President Biden.
There have been several letters that have asked the question, what has President Biden done since he’s been office that you might considered a good move for America or the American people.
So far there have been no takers, nothing but the sound of crickets. We are tired of hearing what’s wrong with the last President let’s hear what’s right about this one.
So, Mr. White here’s your opportunity, please enlighten us as to what you think President Biden has done for us as a nation or feel free to criticize him if you can think of anything you might disagree with him on.
By the way I don’t go about my days wondering how Vincent White feels about anything, that’s your job. If we all spent our time worrying about hurting another’s feelings, we would never get anything done.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Small victory
Watching the news this weekend I saw Gov Gav handing out pizza to I guess some hungry cali folks. Accompanying him was the not so famous Senator from Minnesota Amy whats-in-the jar.
Not only did our Governor look like a phony-baloney handing out the pizza but having a lady that the average Cali voter wouldn’t even know as a keynote supporter was laughable.
I guess it’s a small victory to see some humbleness from our hopefully one-term Gov.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
