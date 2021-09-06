Working together
Recall of Gov. Newsom: Once again we are wasting millions of dollars on an unnecessary election. That money can certainly be used for something better.
If a Republican does get into office, I doubt very much if that person will be able make any substantial changes. It is called the back and forth program.
Democrats get elected and remove all the laws Republicans enacted, then when Republicans get elected they remove all the laws Democrats enacted.
On top of that, as soon as any of them get elected, they get back on the re-election campaign. Neither parties do anything for the good of our nation.
I’m surprised they were finally able do something in the middle of the pandemic. I assume “they” forget about the oath they took right after “they” raised their hand. Let us work together for our great nation, get vaccinated and wear a face covering.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
Czech opinion
This is a quote from a Czech newspaper that I believe to be the best summary of our countries demise that I have ever seen: “The danger to America is not Joe Biden, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a man like him with the Presidency. It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies of a Biden presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved electorate willing to have such a man for their president. The problem is much deeper and far more serious than Mr. Biden, who is a mere symptom of what ails America. Blaming the prince of fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince. The Republic can survive a Biden, who is, after all, merely a fool. It is less likely to survive a multitude of fools, such as those who made him their president.”
Terry Story
Palmdale
Quick response
After reading the City of Lancaster’s Outlook magazine and learning about their reporting structure for illegal dumping and abandoned shopping carts, I called and reported both in and around my neighborhood.
The shopping cart was picked up within the week and shortly thereafter approximately a half mile of debris on L-8 was removed. I am certain it was more than a day’s worth of work and more than one full truck of miscellaneous illegally discarded items. Thank you, City of Lancaster, for the quick response and care.
Stacy Bryant
Lancaster
Just admit it
This lawsuit against Mr. Rives states that the City of Lancaster wants him to give up his seat on the Hospital Board.
Well it seems to me and some other citizens of Lancaster that he earned this right by being voted by the majority into this position.
Why doesn’t the mayor get off his high horse and just admit that his son lost the election to Mr. Rives and get on with his life. This is such a travesty to read about this lawsuit.
Philip Roberts
Lancaster
Don’t count on it
Biden’s $3.5T spending bill should called the “Nicotine Bill”, like tabaco it will hook the poor on government dependency for generations.
We all need to hope Biden’s Afghanistan refugee vetting plan is 10,000% better than his withdrawal plan.
Biden told the people affected by the hurricane and flooding “we’ve got your back, we will be there with you” — don’t take it to the bank. He told Americans in Afghanistan we will stay until all Americans are evacuated and then said oh heck 90% is close enough.
Biden says the rich don’t pay their fair share yet in 2020, 61% of the wage earners paid zero federal income tax while the top 20% paid 78% of the federal tax receipts.
To be fair 2020 was an odd year (pandemic) but the projections for 2022 are 42% will pay zero federal income tax. Time to go back to sleep Joe.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
