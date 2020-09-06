All the wrong answers
Who would have thought there might be problems with the Census? Me, for one.
I put it off as long as possible. The Census police (that not-so-well-known subdivision of the mattress police) finally found me. He was a very pleasant younger Black guy, wearing a mask, who took my snide comments in stride. Seems like he had heard most of it before, as I felt like venting.
I am against this because there is no question as to citizenship. If you cannot legally vote because you are here illegally, you should not be represented. If you were counted, you could leave or be deported at any time, leaving the purpose of the Census count incorrect. The Founding Fathers could not have anticipated this situation during authorship of the mandate for Census and apportionment of representatives to Congress. The Census Clause talks about “actual enumeration,” but the word “citizens” is replete throughout the documentation.
If they are not concerned about my citizenship, why do they need to know my age, gender, marital status, race and nationality?
Other than my name, which they had on the address, everything else I provided was incorrect. A little civil disobedience maybe? To the Census taker, my nationality (real OWG) was Philippino, my race was “I don’t know, take a guess” and my wife, who he met at the door, became my (non-resident uncountable) visiting sister from Somalia (not really).
I did ask if there was a question at the bottom for him to fill out — Do you think the information provided was correct? No, there was not; he sort of chuckled as he left. He was being paid $25 per hour to record what people told him.
Barry Braman
Lancaster
What’s going on?
I live in east Littlerock where there isn’t too many houses, mostly rural.
In the last three months, property is getting cleared, fences are going up and big canvas tents and canvas covered fences are popping up everywhere. People hauling thousands of gallons of water are coming and going at all hours.
On further inspection, there are hundreds of marijuana plants being grown. A couple people that are growing plants say they have permits and the government will come in and buy their products and pay lots of money. Helicopters fly very low over the area as if they are taking pictures, or observing? Does anyone have any information. Is it legal what they are doing?
I don’t know if they own the land or someone else does. Do they really get permits to grow hundreds of plants? Is the government really going to buy all this stuff and make these people rich like they think is going to happen. There is a broken water/fire hydrant near here and they are stealing thousands of gallons of water from it. I called LA County Water weeks ago to fix it but nothing happened.
Sometimes there is a person loading water into several large containers and one or two more people waiting to get water. Are the drug dealers going to be coming to my area for business and shopping? Are the gang-bangers moving in? The people I spoke with all have guns and spend hours tending their plants and expanding their operations. What the hell is going on?
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
Glad for no diagnosis
Mr. Manning wrote presidential candidate Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. Christina, Mr. Manning’s sister, suffered from dementia. She died at age 70.
Manning writes of Biden: “The empty stare, difficulty in maintaining a line of thought, loss of memory, simple-minded empty phrases are telling.”
Manning uses columnist Mark Shield’s comment about Biden needing three hours of preparation each night to say: “Just think of that. He is seeking the US presidency of enormous responsibility and needs to rehearse and prepare many hours for days on end…”
I would like to offer my condolences to Manning’s family. What if Biden does not have dementia?
“Since Biden’s gaffes are a recurring issue, the question is why they continue to happen, and should voters be worried…” Mr. Biden is a stutterer, something he has been since he was a child: Stuttering is a neurological disease that affects 70 million people around the globe and 3 million in the U.S. alone… Are Joe Biden’s Gaffes Related To A Lifelong Stuttering Problem?” the hill.com
“Some stutterers experience weeks, months or even years of seeming fluency, only to have those periods of relative ease unexpectedly be replaced with bouts of real verbal struggle… Some stutterers are… seemingly at ease but struggling mightily below the surface even as they produce fluent speech. The speaker knows what precisely what he or she wants to say, but in that moment, their body temporarily prevents from producing speech. Is Biden’s Stutter Being Mistaken For ‘Cognitive Decline?” https://niemanreports.org/ March 2020.
I know exactly how Biden feels. I am glad Manning did not diagnose me. Everything written about stuttering is what I have experienced. I want to thank my family and the late Ms. Twisselman, my speech therapist when I was a child on Edwards Air Force Base, for helping me.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Hydrogen society
On the front page of the AV Press, August 24, 2020 issue, you published an article, entitled, “Parris discusses hydrogen society.” It is an outstanding forward looking article. I commend our Mayor for being a forward looking individual. As it is published and proven in many scientific articles, our world’s climate change situation is out of control.
I am very pleased that Mr. Parris, is willing to coordinate and work with world organizations that are trying to minimize climate change effects and help reduce our unwanted hydrocarbon environment.
The usage of hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) electrical power generation, produces electrical energy, without unwanted hydrocarbon by products. I am currently aiding in the transfer of HFC powered train locomotive technologies from Europe to the USA. European and Asian countries have been successfully commercially using HFC powered train locomotives, automobiles, trucks, etc. for more than five years. We, (the USA), as a nation need to step up and innovate our way out of the current unwanted hydrocarbon environment.
In order to support HFC power, hydrogen fuel generation and distribution networks need to be established in the USA. Toyota commercially manufactures the “Mirai” HFC powered automobile. Hyundai produces the “Nexo” HFC powered automobile, Honda produces the “msrp” HFC powered automobile. Alstom, located in France, and Nikola, located in Korea, produces HFC powered semi-trucks. To fulfill the State of California mandate of being hydrocarbon free by 2045, UPS and Budwizer has ordered HFC powered semi-trucks.
I am 150% in favor of Mr. Parris in the above mentioned AV Press article and outlined in the Los Angeles Times article, entitled, “Lancaster, energy firm pursue a hot idea”, dated May 20, 2020.
If Mr. Parris, can use my help, he can contact me at 661-365-5314.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
A comparison
Isn’t this an interesting comparison: The citizens of Hong Kong, under Socialist Communist rule, are fighting and demonstrating for their freedom. Meanwhile, here in the United States, some citizens, having lived in freedom their whole lives, are fighting and demonstrating (perhaps unknowingly) to live under Socialist Communist rule.
You would have to be either blind or ignorant to believe the grass is greener in Hong Kong.
Harold Holifield
Palmdale
Examining FRBs
Recent studies of fast radio bursts (FRBs) from distant galaxies have shown that higher frequency electromagnetic waves travel faster than lower frequency electromagnetic waves. Such dispersion is a necessary construct in the WISP explanation of how the universe is put together.
A magnet on an iron sheet might be a good way to do physical therapy. The magnet would have an adjustable sliding force of, say, zero to 400 pounds. Advantages are: Safety, muscles would be under contraction stress only; full range of motion; others.
On the Advanced Submarine Technology program under DARPA funding, all my inputs were rejected with ridicule, insults and obscenities. At least three of my inputs are now operational on Chinese submarines: 1. Acoustic coating 2. An intercept receiver with outputs giving range, bearing and elevation to incoming torpedoes 3. Stuff to clear topside before surfacing.
To contain wildfires, a purpose built aircraft is needed. Turboprop. Fans on wing tips, front and tail. GPS controlled. Snowball bombs consisting of dry ice, snow, retardant and whatever, which would go through smoke and flame and then puff apart near points of ignition.
John Charlton
Lancaster
Good luck
If we were to follow the demands of our liberal political party concerning the elimination of the second amendment we would have only two groups with guns. That would be the defunded police and the crooks.
Good luck.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
