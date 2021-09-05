Don’t you dare blame Trump
You cannot screw up a country this bad in seven months unless it’s on purpose.
Biden handed the Taliban an entire country complete with state of the art military weaponry costing taxpayers $80billion (not $6b previous letter). No doubt weapons will be used against us or auctioned to our enemies.
Secret operations, they’ll learn when the hardware is given to China and reverse engineered. California exchange students are stranded behind enemy lines. Don’t dare try to blame this on Trump.
Trump’s extensive organized withdrawal plan, putting civilians first, weapons second, then military, was wiped clean with a stroke of Biden’s pen. Biden’s owns this debacle, instead pats himself on the back.
One of the thirteen’s mother lashed out on Instagram, “My son’s blood is on Biden’s hands. Her account was suspended indefinitely. Don’t dare bash a democrat. Freedom of Speech, gone.
When Biden was asked about civilians escaping, falling to their death off aircraft, his only reply “That was four days ago”. Questions asked by reporters, his reply, I’m not suppose to talk about that. When calling on reporters for questions, he says “I have a list who I’m suppose to ask” He’s fumbles though cue cards, notes, searching for prewritten answers.
On the tarmac as 13 caskets arrived, Biden constantly checked his watch after every casket was unloaded. Did he have more important things to do? Biden talked with a father of a fallen hero, the father was shocked as Biden talked more of his 0wn son’s death then of his Marine son. Callas.
Again, whose pulling his strings? He embarrassed our county in front of the world, our creditability, and strength as a great Nation is trashed in seven short months. We are being humiliated. American people, we’ve been sold out. Unbelievable, never thought I’d see this day.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
