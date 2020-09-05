What’s the difference?
I’m confused. We are told that if Joe Biden is elected president there will be riots in the streets.
Aren’t there riots in the streets now?
Sue Brax
Lancaster
They will pay
Sadly, another unarmed Black man shot by police in Wisconsin. Why? According to his family and lawyer, totally uncalled for.
According to many news reports, serving an arrest warrant for sexual offense. Does a warrant mean you are guilty? Never. Judges issue thousands daily that many of those to be found, are not guilty. However, many more are guilty. Mr. Blake? As of this writing, no clue by me of guilt, only that, if true (the warrant) then the questions arise:
Why didn’t Mr. Blake stop when asked? Why did he keep walking to his car, then appear to open door and bend over? Why not do as the cops asked?
Why didn’t the cop who reached for Mr. Blake’s arm, before he got to car, use non-lethal force why start shooting? It appears there were several other officers there, why didn’t they intervene before shooting?
The family of Mr. Blake is demanding all sorts of things, what they deserve are answers to the questions I posed, and the truth as to why Mr. Blake refused to comply with requests made by police officers — lawfully asked.
As is usual, those who do not live in the area arrived to loot, burn, destroy and if they can, beat and kill.
Sadly, they did just that. The damages done to that town will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, destroy whatever good race relations there were and cast a pall over everyone who lives there, for many years.
And what? Mr. Blake is still shot, he is said to be paralyzed for life, all the stupidity by moronic fools has not, and never will, change this fact.
Make no mistake: Everyone who is on call phone footage, news outlets, film/tape, will pay a steep price for their stupid actions.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Arguing the speech
Some issues with Biden’s DNC speech. He said:
“… 5 million Americans infected by COVID-19, more than 170,000 Americans have died. By far the worst performance of any nation on Earth. More than 50 million people have filed for unemployment this year. ... Nearly one in six small businesses have closed this year.
Caused by COVID 19 and USA governor’s action, criminally so in New York, 1,694 deaths per million population, and New Jersey, 1,294 deaths per million population. USA has 566 deaths per million population, eleventh highest in the world. Governors closed small business.
“He’ll be … a president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators and fans the flames of hate and division.”
POTUS took responsibility and leads from the front line; pushed governors to be responsible for state economies, while supplying PPE, hospital beds, and initiatives for vaccines. POTUS sanctioned the cozy dictators.
“We will never get our economy back on track … get our kids safely back in school …have our lives back – until we deal with this virus. … It’s not this bad in Canada or Europe or Japan or almost anywhere else in the world. ”
POTUS has been way out front of this virus. In the US, COVID deaths are 566 per million population; Canada has 241 deaths per million; Europe has 1,405 and Japan has 10 per million. USA is eleventh in the world for deaths per capita.
“We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests … make the medical supplies and protective equipment that our country needs…here in America … make sure our schools have the resources they need to be open, safe and effective.”
POTUS has done all these; governors are responsible for opening (or not opening) schools.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
More rotting trash
What happened to the AV? We have had more trashy furniture dumped around our street than ever before!
Of course nobody see’s anything as their unloading there crap off the truck? It must take several minutes to unload three or four large pieces on someone else’s property. Then I look around and spot another low life stunt of spraying graffiti on walls next to the furniture. On further check of the once beautiful desert floor here I spot someone’s once loved dead cat laying there among the discarded trash bags full of who knows what.
This area has become a disgusting place to live with an influx of rotten people who don’t give a damn. It quite possibly may be a cultural thing where this comes from. In a call to Lancaster city officials three weeks ago to report the trash they gave me the same old song and dance, Oh we are running behind on taking care of this problem.
So, the rotting heaps are still there to invite other miscreants to add to. This community has to take a stronger line on this problem now, or the good in the community may go away.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.