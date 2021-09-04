Cult-like
The word “tainted” means “corrupted morally or ethically”. I have been reading letters to the editor regarding the situation faced by President Joe Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan.
On 29 Aug 21, Ms. Kay Hopkins wrote: “Maybe now those who chose this incompetent, unworthy administration can and will accept the consequences our country is paying.” Mr. Baltzley writes: “She [Judy Watson] appropriately pointed out everything Biden touches, fails, he’s been a disaster from day one.
Mr. Gerardo Hernandez on 25 Aug 2021: “What we have here is not a failure to communicate but a well-executed failure in Afghanistan.”
Mr. Mitchell Seyfer on 24 Aug 2021: “The Taliban does not fear Biden, nor does Russia or China or North Korea.”
The letters written by all of them are tainted. Not one of them wrote anything that Trump did wrong in the four years he was in office. When former president George Bush was in office for eight years, nothing was written about him. Obama was criticized when he was president for eight years.
It is implied that a Republican Party that consists of rich white males is to be followed and not be criticized. That to me is the definition of a cult.
By the way, what is the correct word to use when a person knowingly follows a racist like Trump who also has no respect for women?
I commend the white people who are Republicans like Liz Cheney who stand up for what is right. She is not tainted like the letters you all write.
I lost sleep thinking about my grandsons being victimized by the police. Maybe it is my turn to remain silent over what Biden does so you can feel what I felt when you were silent for four years when Trump was in office.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Dangerous substances
After reading Xavier Flores letter president of the AV-LULAC on Sunday 8-15-21 where he points out the Alcohol and Tobacco saturation in the 93550 area code.
No one can deny the dangerous effects of alcohol and tobacco on children. There are far more dangerous substances out there that have been saturating America and the A.V for decades.
What was not mentioned was the saturation of another now legally smoked substance called marijuana and its negative and dangerous effects on our children. Its much easier for children to get their hands on high grade marijuana in schools, streets, parks and parties then alcohol and tobacco, in fact they now can grow their own. As one kid told me last year cigarettes and vaping is out high grade weed is in.
What about the other more dangerous substances that are highly addictive and more dangerous drugs which is easy for kids in the A.V to get their hands on such as ... crack cocaine fentanyl meth and heroin brought in in mass amounts that are flooding American streets including the A.V by the Mexican drug cartels who are making a killing through Biden’s open border policy.
I welcome the day where Xavier Flores and I can meet and talk about “what works and why” to combat this ever growing ignored problem and with it drug related crimes.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Think about it
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
As we approach the 13th anniversary of Barack Obama’s declaration, maybe it would be a good idea to spend the next couple of months looking around and thinking carefully about the status and direction of that transformation.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
