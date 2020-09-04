Foreign policy
Despite the fact that foreign policy issues will not be discussed in the presidential campaigns, it is important to look at how Donald Trump has done in this area.
The conclusion that any objective person could come to would be that Trump has failed miserably. The most dangerous and stupid move made by Trump was to pull America out of the Iran deal to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
This 2015 deal, written primarily by the Obama administration, was by all accounts working very well. The problem for Trump was that staying in the deal would be praising Obama. The new, better deal, promised by Trump has never happened, and the United Nations overwhelmingly voted against the U.S.’s desire to install economic sanctions on Iran. Thank goodness Germany, France, Britain, China, and Russian remained in the agreement and kept Iran from building a nuclear stockpile.
When Trump took office, he declared he would quickly withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and Syria. Well, thousands of our troops are still there, with Russia placing bounties on our brave soldiers in the Afghan war.
North Korea is a joke. Trump promised to denuclearize the communist country, but little has happened except for those love letters exchanged between Kim Jong Un and Trump. And in Israel no promised agreement between Bibi and the Palestinians has ever come close to happening. About the only thing Trump can brag about in terms of his foreign policy is that he hasn’t started WWIII … yet.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Setting the record straight
I am rebutting a letter by Carl Hernandez (Letters from Readers Aug. 24) concerning Joe Biden.
Mr. Hernandez completely has his “facts” wrong. Although Joe Biden eulogized ex-Klan member Sen. Byrd (D-West Va.) at his death, he never shared his racial views.
As a Democrat, he also never supported George Wallace or Lester Maddox for president or vice president, these were “Dixiecrats” and their supporters later became conservative Republicans in the new Republican South.
Mr. Hernandez also says Biden voted against the Civil Rights Bill. This is erroneous, for the Civil Rights Bill was passed in 1964, and Joe Biden didn’t become a member of Congress until 1973.
However, the founder of the modern Republican Conservative movement, and GOP nominee for president in 1964, Sen. Barry M. Goldwater (R-AZ.), voted against the 1964 Civil Rights Act. This led to a realignment of party politics in the South since 1964. This new GOP Southern strategy started by Goldwater, was fulfilled under Nixon and Reagan, old Dixiecrats, as a result became conservative Republicans, making the South the most reliable Republican area in the country today. As a result, Blacks fled the GOP.
I figured I would just get the “facts” straight.
Wayne F. Madura
Lancaster
