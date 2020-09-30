Getting paid?
I wonder about the number of Coronavirus numbers as reported by the health department.
My neighbor was just in the hospital for a lung infection and he was tested at least 5 times according to him, to check and double-checked for the hated virus.
After the third time, he asked why the number of checks when he was already shown to be virus-free. He was told on the sly apparently, that if they can show the person having the virus the medical facility gets far more money than just a patient with another kind of medical issue.
I wonder if the numbers are real or are those higher numbers reported just to get more money. Just a thought, but worth thinking about.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Goodbye, friend
If 2020 could not get any worse than to find out on 9/23, reading the obituary column and with such shock and dismay that a high school acquaintance Marciea Ball had passed away.
For the past several days, I have been trying to process this with such raw emotion, and I know that I am not alone with this. Never would I imagine that she would pass away at such a young age, and it was evident that she was full of life.
Her middle name was Joy, and it was a wise name choice as it defined her character. I will never forget this beautiful person. The memories serve as a beautiful reminder but also bring real sadness. Her journey in this life was short but benefited the good of the human race. To her parents and extended family, I offer my most sincere condolence for your loss. Good, Bye, Ham and Eggs, your light will always shine bright! To those that don’t know, that was a nickname that she wore on her softball jersey.
David Durost
Lancaster
Statistics
Truth can be a difficult thing.
Joe Biden is sheltered from the public with few and restricted appearances without honest questions. We are told that the his many noticeable missteps are due to his stuttering. Laughable but believed by many who refuse to acknowledge what is plain to see.
Rioters are the public face of progressive thought today. Less than 10% of protesters in our cities are violent. That’s true and I am sure those whose lives have been severely harmed will feel better knowing that. Yet the violence is not prevented or denounced by concerned leaders and demonstrators and that makes them complicit by choice.
It is a truth that a good basic education is critical in a complex society. Having a child while very young without a stable family and social environment often keeps a woman from obtaining that crucial foundation along with healthy community interactions. This often leads to higher unemployment, lower income, poorer housing, health, economic future and opportunities. Government dependency, lack of self-esteem and poverty are commonplace.
In earlier modern times African American out of wedlock births were about 10%. Today it is over 70%. In the Hispanic and white community the rates today are also poor at about 50% and 30% respectively. Asians are less than 20%. Is there a pattern? The long term effects are obvious. Yet we are scolded that systemic racism is the cause of inequality. They are interrelated and no doubt racism does play a role but it is less influential alone than being born into a realm of lasting poverty and the lack of sound role models.
The authentic liberal ideology of the past is fading quickly into the morass we currently see on our streets. It is both concerning and unfortunate.
John Manning
Palmdale
The bird
Josef Stalin, the Communist Dictator of Russia, talked about his leadership and ruling a country. To illustrate his discussion he ordered two birds to be brought in and presented one bird to one of the listeners.
Taking the bird, he was so afraid that the bird could free himself from his grip and fly away that he squeezed his hand very hard, and when he opened his palm, the bird was dead.
Holding one bird by its legs, Stalin plucked, one by one, all of the feathers from the birds’ little body.
Then he opened his palm. The bird was laying there naked, shivering, helpless.
Stalin smiled gently and remarked, “You see... and he is even thankful for the human warmth coming out of my palm.”
This is the approach of the Democrat Party. When Mr. Obama said that the natural state of America was for manufacturing to be no more in our nation and high unemployment was normal, this was one feather. When Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden moved to shut down energy production in our nation, these were more feathers. When taxes were increased to stifle business, which put more people out of work, these were other feathers, plucked. The end goal was for the people to be thankful for the pitiful warmth of government after it had stripped the people of their ability to provide for themselves.
The Democrats (National Socialists) follow this plan.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Outrageous
With apologies to William Warford, things I find outrageous:
• His column regarding Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend firing first. Technically what he states is true. However, I wonder how many gun owners would do the same thing if their front door was knocked in the middle of night while they were minding their own business? My guess is most would shoot first and ask questions later.
• Jim Gardner’s states; “The body of Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg wasn’t even cold when Democrat Nancy Pelosi said the she and her party will use every arrow in their quivers to derail President Trump’s nomination to replace her.” Gardner is correct stating “President Trump has the constitutional duty to nominate members of the Supreme Court. There is no time line mentioned. There is no requirement to withhold a nomination until after the election.” However, Gardner fails to mention how the Liar in Chief and his side kick Moscow Mitch mentioned replacing the late Ginsberg first. In addition, Jim fails to mention how Moscow Mitch would not hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland for Justice of the Supreme Court seven month out from the 2016 elections. Talk about a double standard.
• Ed Bradfield’s remarks about Gavin Newsom’s proposals for eliminating gasoline vehicles. Ed states; “gasoline produced by fracking in neighboring states be purchased and trucked in to be sold here.” Ed does not realize oil companies can do that now, but refrain because our special blend is too costly with very little profit. Besides reducing GHG emissions, electric vehicles will also reduce criteria pollutants that create smog.
• Harold Holifield’s letter regarding the pandemic. I guess Holifield knows more about the pandemic than Dr. Robert Redfield head of the CDC? Trump doesn’t agree with the CDC.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Owing taxes
Now we have proof Trump has scammed the public. The New York Times has released Trump’s tax returns for the past 20 years. He paid no taxes at all for 10 of the last 15 years.
He paid only $750 the year he became president. Now we know why he has been hiding his returns for so long with the phony excuse that he was under audit when the head of the IRS said he could release them even if he was under audit which he is not.
I have never had a year that I did not owe taxes since I began work at 18 years old, have you? And I never made over $40,000 in any year. He received a refund of $10 million in one of those years to which he said “can you believe how stupid the IRS is to give me 10 million dollars?”
None of this will cause any of his cult members to bat an eye. They are joined at the hip with him. They will join him in declaring the NYT “fake news.”
I would remind them that God knows their thoughts and they will receive the effect of their lies on his behalf.
Edwin Womble
Llano
‘Mob stupidity’
The election will be upon us in no time.
This election is about several things: First, to many on the left, to correct the errors of 2016, when their darling lost badly.
Next: Pandemic, which everyone has said Mr. Trump has not done, handled it well. They conveniently forget all the hatred they said in January and early February, about Mr. Trump’s closing travel to China, Europe, etc.
You lefties should show me, please, one thing that any of them said or did or planned that would have reduced or stopped this virus. Don’t even try science. Trump did science until science got confused. Oh and why aren’t you upset over the New York governor’s decision to send folk with the virus into old folk homes, thereby killing up to 10,000 New Yorkers? Where is
your anger?
Next: Law and order. Getting rid of police, etc., simply one of the most stupid things ever. You are listening to others who want to destroy America. All funded by billionaires who will profit, not be harmed from the destruction of America. They have security forces.
Are you so foolish to think that Joe Biden can end all this looting, burning, destroying, beatings and killings, just because he is a Democrat? Don’t forget his idiot wanna be president running mate, Harris hates Biden and will take control if they win, soon after being sworn in. Only Trump is for law and order. The only one on the ballot who is.
I know that most of the liberal folk in this valley are ardent believers of every word from any socialcratic mouth. But I don’t believe that most liberals don’t like to be told what, when, where and how to do. They why are you following the mob stupidity?
Skip Thacker
Mojave
How rude
On October 12th, the Senate Judiciary Committee will start the confirmation hearing for Judge Barrett to replace the late Justice Ginsberg.
If recent past hearings are any indicator the hearing will be contentious. Members of the Judiciary Committee will grill the judge to determine her suitability for a lifetime appointment to the US Supreme Court. Senators are elected to this prestige’s position to represent the citizens of their state, they may be republican or democrat but do not represent the Republican or Democrat party.
A disturbing trend of rudeness and uncivility by several senators is becoming the norm for Judiciary Committee hearings. Senators Hirono (Hawaii) and Harris (California) are especially rude and uncivil. If a question is asked, be civil and give the judge at least 20 seconds to answer the question. If you cannot allow an answer before cutting the judge off or saying “reclaiming my time” don’t ask the question.
If a senator cannot ask a question without being rude or uncivil then they are in the wrong profession and should resign or not run for reelection.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
