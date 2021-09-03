Learning moments
We learned nothing from France in their war with Viet Nam. We learned nothing from USSR in their war with Afghanistan. We followed them both.
So after 20 years of nation building we have failed. The Taliban has regained control of the country with little or no resistance from the Afgan army or people. The Taliban is now one of the highest armed groups in the world at, our expense this could be an example of not being able to change the outlook and conviction of the Afgan society in one generation.
Hopefully we have learned from this terrible disaster, while the world was watching.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Not their money
Why is it that politicians are exempt from SEC laws and not one is required to get a security clearance? Maybe because they would be in jail for insider trading or they couldn’t get a clearance high enough to even empty the trash in the hallways of Congress?
So pinnocio joe the failure in chief promised that no Americans would be left behind. Mainstream media reports less than 200 Americans were left behind but to our liberal politicians in Washington that must be close enough.
You know math is such a fluid thing to Washington. Like what’s a trillion or two dollars. Not their money who cares as long as they get re-elected.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Errors in judgment
As the Trump era ended, there are less conflicts in the executive branch. Like many others, I was glad see the tweeting end.
Yet with the new government in place, there are other issues that are far more serious.
The Biden led executive branch of government has committed so may errors in judgement and has become so distanced from the people that any future person in that office will have a tough uphill battle to restore respect for the office of president.
Almost daily, actions take place that can only leave us shaking our heads. Afghanistan is his most notable failure. In today’s news we learned that there are still many Americans plus the highly important military service dogs all left at the Kabul airport after the last plane left. Biden said he wouldn’t get them out.
People may not have liked Trump but he didn’t make stupid blunders like Biden does. This chaos in our government doesn’t make us more secure and is causing the country’s reputation to fall fast.
His call to OPEC to help with our fuel prices ignored our domestic oil industry. Oil producers are mad. He has ignored our supply chain problems and has done nothing to deal with it and the increasing inflation that is the result. He goes home from Washington every weekend. And his dealing with the families of the soldiers killed in Kabul was just shameful.
Our options are few and should anything happen to the President we’ll be stuck with Kamala as President and she’s no bargain either.
I’ve yet to hear anyone praising Biden or complimenting him. He’s an worn out career politician who held very different values when he was younger. Lets just hope that he makes it through four years and doesn’t do too much more damage.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
