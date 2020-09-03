Slavery and reparations
There are many people who have worked themselves up over the question of reparations. Some Congressmen demand reparations be paid to the descendent’s of slaves. There is no mention of reparations paid for the loss incurred by the 100’s of thousands of white union soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the Alter of Freedom to forever free a people held in bondage.
Those who died in that noble effort assured that slavery is no more.
Still there are those ungrateful few who demand money for a grievance they never experienced because they are not enterprising enough to earn their own way.
Congressmen, who took their oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States, and demand reparations, need a lesson in the Constitution and how it is amended, as I draw your attention to the 14th Amendment, Section 4, and do note the words I have capitalized for emphasis as these specifically address the question of reparations:
“The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. But neither the United States nor any state shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void.”
It is Democrat hucksters and grifters who demand reparations ... and they do this to get their constituents vote.
All need to understand in order to change Section 4 of the 14th Amendment requires a Constitutional Amendment to repeal Section 4; and the Amendment process requires 2/3rds of the States to agree. That won’t happen.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Dump city
I totally agree with Douglas Valpey’s letter from August 27, pleading with people not to dump in our desert home.
In my opinion, I believe that this message is not directed at most of the people who are responsible for dumping their trash. People who dump, for the most part, must be uneducated to unload their trash in our desert. Or, they dump because it is a common practice from the country that they have originated from.
Between Ave. I and G specifically on 30th and 40th St. East in Lancaster, you can find a large used outside furniture venue. There are a variety of items that have been there for months including; Large mattresses (a very popular item), TVs, washing machines and large easy chairs and couches, not to mention tables and a various of other items that were once cherished by its owners.
I have called Lancaster trash hotline twice about some dumped trash near my home. Even picked some up some and took it home to deposit in our own trash can. I was told by the Lancaster representative that their schedule is running behind because of Covid. Well! That was more than six weeks ago and the trash still remains on my street.
Let’s hope that this message reaches the Lancaster City Council, and, those people responsible for dumping. It is everyone’s responsibility to help keep our desert home from becoming known as “Dump City.”
Elaine Macdonald
Lancaster
Birds of a feather
When I hear the saying, “birds of a feather they flock together,” I think of President Trump and his associates committing crimes:
Steve Bannon, has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build the president’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime friend and adviser, was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Stone was also convicted on all seven criminal counts of obstruction of a congressional investigation, five counts of making false statements to Congress, and tampering with a witness.
Paul Manafort, was found guilty of tax fraud and bank fraud in a jury trial. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to money laundering, lobbying violations and witness tampering.
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer is serving a three-year prison sentence at home due to the pandemic. He pleaded guilty to crimes including orchestrating hush money payments before the 2016 election to women who had said they had sexual encounters with Trump. Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about negotiations concerning a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow, a project that never materialized.
Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.
Rick Gates, pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators.
George Nader, was sentenced 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and bringing a boy to the United States for sex.
George Papadopoulos, sentenced to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials and a Maltese professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.
President Trump being impeached.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Relaying the message
The governor says it is OK to open barber shops. Los Angeles County say not. Fair enough, as far as it goes.
However, this is an example of the Antelope Valley being different than “down below.” How about the County recognize this, or, if that wouldn’t be “fair,” how about the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster make a decision on their own, just as the County did with respect to the State direction?
Not satisfied with whining on Facebook, I called the mayor’s office and asked the person with whom I spoke to relay a message of some umbrage, asking our public servants to stand up for the citizens of Palmdale.
A charming and perky person took my call and assured me that she would relay the message, but she firmly pointed out that the city is in compliance with county guidelines. The hint of sanctimony in her voice suggested that our so-called leadership will not stand up for us, but I hope I am wrong.
Jorg Largent
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.