Amen
Amen, amen, amen.
Paul Grubl
Lancaster
Devastated
A tragedy is a “... lamentable, dreadful, or fatal event or affair; calamity; disaster,”
In 2011, I was visiting Central Christian Church when I saw a class entitled “Godly Husbands” This class was to show husbands how to love their wives according to the Bible. The leader over this class was Farris Terazi.
Mr. Terazi was instrumental in bringing this class to Central Christian. Later, both he and Elvia, his wife, started a marriage class. I stayed with the Godly Husbands class until 2013.
This year, Mr. Terazi let me know that he was starting another class. On 2 July 2021 at 11:35 am, he wrote: “Hello brother Vincent. Hope all is well. Thank you for your kind words and for the beautiful gift. I am truly grateful not only for that but our friendship. Perhaps we can meet together for lunch in the near future. Take care of yourself.”
On 17 July 2021 at 10:39 am: “It is with both sorrow and joy that we inform you that Farris Terazi entered eternity of July 2nd. We, his family, invite you to a Memorial Service to celebrate his life on Sunday, July 18th at 3 pm at Grace Chapel .. We would be honored by your presence. 2 Corinthians 5:8 ‘Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.’ ”
I thought this was a prank because the same date that he wrote me is the same date that he passed away.
Talk about devastated. I will miss his many encouraging texts over the years. He helped heal many marriages. I was not surprised to see that the memorial service was packed.
I would like to offer my condolences to Elvia, his wife of 33 years and rest of family
Vincent White
Lancaster
Taking jobs, spreading COVID
If America survives Biden it will be a miracle. More likely our economy will be in the trash, and our money near worthless.
Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, on the cheep will be taking what few jobs that are available and many will be spreading covid.
They will be demanding social services and voting a straight Democratic ticket. Arnold. J. Toynbee was correct when he predicted that nations die not from murder but suicide.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
A prediction
President Biden ended the war in Afghanistan but the terrorists are just getting started to attack the United States.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Not deterred
It would seem to me that all those ultra-conservative right-wing Trump lovers who write in every week, would be jumping for joy with President Biden expelling 1000s of Haitians utilizing Title 42 of US Code of Health Service Act of 1944.
I wonder if they know that it was Donald Trump who started using this obscured law in March 2020. So basically, all Biden is doing is following through with a Trump era policy.
Before you right wingers get your panties in a bunch, yes I know he also allowed some of the Haitians to stay and yes there seems to be no rhyme or reason to who is allowed to stay. I know President Biden has allowed unaccompanied minors from deportation under Title 42.
I am happy to see that President Biden has suspended the use of the Border Patrol’s use of horses to keep Haitians from entering into the United States. As the numerous photos and videos have shown, some of the agents used their leather split reins to hit some of the Haitians.
Typically, these reins are 8 foot long. I know some of readers will try to convince everyone that the videos and photos were edited and doctored and are fake. This seems to be the battle cry of the right wingers. Everything is fake.
What our elected officials need to do is come together to develop immigration reform. The Biden administration has reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey. However, people still continue to make the long journey even though most are being sent back to where they came from.
These people are so desperate, fleeing for their lives, seeking protection. No level of deterrence the United States does will affect that, people will still come.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.