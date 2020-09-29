‘Racial’ letter
Oh, Mr White, you have proven my assertion that all liberals blame everything on President Trump. They cannot cite anything positive about their candidates so Trump becomes their justification for what they think.
In my letter regarding the black lives matter group, as they yelled for the deputy’s to die, I made no reference, even remotely, to Trump. You also left out what I said about BLM.
“They are not interested in equality, justice or fairness, they want preferential treatment.” There was nothing racial there. Quoting out of context is not good writing style.
The riots and demonstrations were not peaceful and there is an abundance of evidence and news footage to prove it. I suggest that your letter of September 25, is about a racial as I’ve seen published in the Valley Press.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Getting it right
In the wake of the ballot debacle earlier this year, the Antelope Valley Press did a good job expressing the community’s displeasure. The editorial was published March 10, 2020. The editorial included the comment that, “Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn want to know why ...”
With the November elections looming large on the horizon, the citizenry might wonder: How did the supervisors do in getting answers? It would be nice were we confident that the voters are going to get their ballots and get them in a timely manner, particularly those voters in politically conservative zip codes. Or did I miss the report?
Jorg Largent
Palmdale
Whatever they want it to be
A social media meme sponsored by the capitalist think tank Hillsdale “College” asks the question, “Is the U.S. at ‘risk’ of becoming a socialist state?”
For one to believe that the U.S. is at “risk” of becoming a socialist state is to admit that one hasn’t so much as the slightest understanding of what a socialist state would be. Socialist society would be delineated by the social ownership and democratic administration of the means of industrial/economic production and, concomitantly, the abrogation of the capitalist system of production in its entirety.
So too would such a society enable workers to receive the (full) economic benefit of (their) labor power and (their) intellectual power. Currently, the lion’s share of worker-produced economic wealth is appropriated by their capitalist masters through a bourgeois system of legality known as private profit.
Ergo, the mistaken belief that the U.S. is somehow on the verge of adopting such a socioeconomic arrangement is nothing more than a function of indoctrination imposed upon workers by way of omnipresent capitalist culture daily — indeed on a minute-by-minute basis.
Therefore, the assertion that the U.S. is at “risk” of becoming a socialist state is nothing short of laughable. Since most workers haven’t an understanding of their actual position vis-a-vis capitalist society, there is absolutely nothing that would suggest that anything approximating a mass socialist movement exists in this society.
Simply stated, and “thanks” to the conditioning ways of capitalist culture, precious few workers realize their status as wage slaves; that which is partially borne out by the fact that many workers have been conditioned to think of themselves as being capitalists.
In brief, a socialist society would not be portrayed by anything that this Hillsdale “College” needs for you to believe.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Don’t dump the homeless
Again, your front page article gained my attention, published in the Saturday, September 26, 2020 issue, entitled, “Were non — AV homeless bused in?”
I understand that the most recent article was a follow up to your article no the same subject, entitled, “Lancaster delays vote on facility upgrades,” published Friday, September 25. 2020.
Since I was an active member of the Los Angeles County 2019-2020 Civil Grand Jury, and in depth investigated the L.A. County/L.A. City homelessness situation, and it is my personal understanding that the City of Lancaster applied considerable resources to assure that the Kensington homeless campus came to fruition to house local AV homeless people, not transfers from other locations, as Los Angeles.
I am very concerned that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) does not have the same motivation as local A V citizens, and Lancaster City Administration. The Grand Jury reports to the County Board of Supervisors is public, and can be accessed via the internet at www.grandjury.co.la.ca.us/gjreports.html
LAHSA is motivated to place as many of homeless displaced by the recent California State operation “Roomkey” project being terminated due to lack of Federal funding. Ref.: L.A. Time newspaper article published September 23, 2020, entitled “Phasing out L.A.’s Roomkey Project.”
Roomkey allowed LAHSA, because of the COVID-19 epidemic, to temporarily place homeless in available hotel/motel rooms. Now they must leave to where?
The point of this writing is to bring to the attention of local Lancaster City Officials, to resist the placement of non-AV homeless into our Kensington Campus. If this is allowed to occur, we will have homeless dumping similar to what the Antelope Valley experienced during the 1980-1990’s time frame.
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
