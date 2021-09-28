Did you forget?
This is in response to Jim Gardner’s letter with the same title, dated September 24, 2021.
He states “this country was built by immigrants but they were not like the current ones. The ‘original’ immigrants came with skills and a desire to make a better life and a better country for themselves and their families. They had a ‘strong work ethic’ sic and they did what was necessary to be successful.” ( yeah but he’s half right)
This country was built by slaves from Africa for over 400 years and Chinese.
The ‘original’ immigrants were banished thieves and murderers from mother England and elsewhere. The only skills they had was to murder, pillage, rape and steal. Their better life was to have someone else do the work and get rich off the Blood Sweat and Tears of the Africans.
They did what was necessary by betraying the Natives after they welcomed them, broke bread with them and showed them how to survive the Natives’ lands and then imprisoned them on reservations.
Even after the slaves were “freed” from the plantations they were not. They had no money because they were worked for no penance; they had no land because whites refused their 40 acres; they had no workable mechanism because they didn’t get their mule.
So Mr Gardner maybe you need CRT because you forgot how ‘this country was made.
Janice Williams
Palmdale
Open-ended authority
The House of Representatives is voting on a Continuing Resolution to keep the doors of Federal Government open until December. Without getting into whether those doors being open are a good or bad idea, I must take issue with the Democrat majority’s way of playing the game.
No one in Congress that I’ve ever heard of wants to close the doors. A clean bill would, I suspect, pass by voice vote. However, Democrats have added a clause that calls for an open ended expansion of the National Debt.
In other words, the people who have proposed writing $5 Trillion worth of debt spending checks, now want an open ended authority to spend as much as they can manage in the last quarter of this year.
Clyde L. Dotson
Lancaster
Two hoots
Is anyone in the Biden administration worth two hoots?
From observation we know the President, Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, DHS Secretary, Press Secretary to name a few are not worth two hoots – will the one person in the administration worth two hoots, if there is one, please stand up.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
