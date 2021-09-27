Not racially motivated
Within his “Where’s the story,” in which he laughingly stated that the AV Press is a communist publication, Stephen Stukas asked, “Where’s the article reporting the Democrat-inspired racial attack on Larry Elder?”
Although the individual who threw an egg toward Elder was wearing a gorilla mask, it’s illogical to describe this incident as a racial attack.
Think about it. Would an anti-black racist throw an egg at someone who has argued that chattel slave owners should have been paid reparations for their “loses”? And would an anti-black racist attack someone who claims that “No evidence for anti-black racism exists”?
The answer to both of those questions is, “No.” Indeed, the egg thrower was motivated by a concern for the plight of black workers who, like all workers, would have been negatively affected by an Elder governorship.
Moreover, none of the black people who defended the egg thrower at the scene appeared to have a problem with her gorilla mask, including the black man who exclaimed, “Get [Larry Elder] out of here ... Here’s a man who doesn’t even like his own people.”
See the video on insider.com
Although it’s always quite touching whenever right-wingers pretend to oppose anti-black racism, this egg incident was not racially motivated. The egg thrower may have worn the gorilla mask in poor taste, but she isn’t a racist.
Too, the Right would have nothing to do with Larry Elder if he didn’t voice white racist and anti-worker talking points.
So, therefore, right-winger’s claim that this egg-throwing incident was racially motivated is nothing more than their way of saying, “If you don’t agree with Larry Elder’s anti-worker agenda, you’re a racist.”
Responsible media outlets, including the AV Press, which endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, ignored the story as a racial attack because it was no such thing.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Letter issues
Is the AV Press Vincent White’s personal paper? You would think it is because of many things we have noticed. Alway’s placing his long drawn out gobliegook at the front of the letters section. Allowing him constantly to name names of those conservative white meanies that are racist bigots who elected Trump.
All his letters are focused on white versus black show us his real intolerance to anybody who disagrees with him. Why does White try to spin everything to fit his diatribe?
Finally (as White says) poor Mr. White has had a terrible upbringing in the lilly white schools of Edwards Air Force base with all those white kids.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
Palmdale #Blessed
Thanks to any who may have wondered why I have not had letter(s) printed since, according to what I have in my file folder, Thurs. 7-29-21.
I assure you, that the editor of this newspaper has received at least six letters from me in August, with most written in the last 10 days of the month.
None saw print, that I am aware of, as I left on a 4 week road trip to visit family and friends across America.
I saw Mr. Marsh’s letter today, and would like to thank Mr. Marsh and all other opinion writers for their wondering about me. Thank you, one and all.
I assure you, that I am overly blessed, and at 75, do not take any medications of any kind — praise God. I do take two, 1000 mg vit C with rose hips, every morning with a 16-20 oz glass of 100% tomato juice, well shaken.
Now that I am home, I will write, about issues on the national, state and local levels, as I have tried to do.
Thank you all — be blessed.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
