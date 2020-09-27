Enough
I read in today’s AV Press that California intends to phase out gasoline autos by 2035. Someone needs to tell Gov. Newsom that California is a minuet part of the world and shares air with Mexico and other polluters. He is taking car ownership from the poor and fixed-income people. Hopefully, the voters of California will decide that they have had enough of the socialist state and rebel.
John B. Smith
Palmdale
That’s not progress
As Donald Trump tramples norms, civil and political, he is emboldened by the ho-hum response by his followers. It seems like only yesterday that the president refused to condemn white nationalists chanting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville.
Then came his “Sh**hole country” outburst presuming any country inhabited and run by people of color were second rate. Meanwhile he methodically insults black and brown elected officials as “low IQ individuals.”
If he left any doubt that he has racially biased, ethnocentric leanings, his from-the-hip comments at a rally in Minnesota seal the deal. Addressing an overwhelmingly white crowd in a state that is 84% white Trump began disparaging Minnesota congresswoman, Ilhan Omar and the state’s Somali refugee population.
He then segued into a bizarrely sadistic recounting of NBC newsman, Ali Velshi, a person of color being struck and injured by a rubber bullet fired by law enforcement while covering a demonstration in Minnesota. “Wasn’t it a beautiful sight?” Trump asked. “It’s called law and order!”
And finally, Trump placed the cherry on top and said, “You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes. Isn’t it, don’t you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.” Donald Trump’s comment seems to embrace eugenics, or selective breeding to achieve genetically superior human beings, hauntingly harkening back to Hitler’s Germany in the late 1930s.
This is the stuff of hardcore White Supremacist doctrine. And it was seamlessly woven into the president’s rally banter. While attendees at the rally cheered, I threw up a little in my mouth. This where Donald Trump has taken us and it cannot be called progress.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
The list
Things that makes one go humm. Here are just 10 examples ...
1. BLM is controlled by the 90% white middle class radical liberal communist.
2. No protest for the mass killings of Blacks by Blacks in the inner cities.
3. No protest for the dozens of arson related California wild fires.
4. This COVID-19 is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s version of their NBC Nuclear BIOLOGICAL Chemical warfare.
5. The liberal medias never ending love for Biden while nit picking/bashing Trump at every turn.
6. Progressive Democrats false claims that Republicans want to take away our constitutional rights.
7. One is now classified a hater racist for loving and believing in God country and the American way of life.
8. As a weapon of fear radicals are saying expect more rioting violence looting and fires should Trump be re-elected.
9. Destroying the family unit the nuclear family, it all starts in the home not the classroom or help from the government.
Saving the best for last.
10. Spreading victimhood in playing the victim while dividing by race color the old yet new way to start a revolution the communist way.
There is good news. The only hope America has is knowing the truth the whole truth and standing up and being heard without fear.
Ever wonder why the first Amendment is freedom of speech use it or lose it. I wonder how many Trump supporters will not post bumper sticker on their cars or Trump signs on their front lawns for fear of their property being vandalized.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
