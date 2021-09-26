Watching contrails
There once was a man from Palmdale
Who spent his day watching contrails
He would sit on his lawn
Till the contrails were gone
His feet propped up on a hay bail
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Skilled workers
I thought that the H-1 Visa Program was designed to bring certain foreign skilled workers into the US temporarily.
I guess the Biden Administration is taking advantage of that and changing the name to the Haitian-1 Visa program. I guess if I need a thatch tiki-hut assembled in my backyard I’ll know who to call. Thanks Joe.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Got it wrong
In Crystal Brewer’s recent submittal, she writes about Los Angeles County Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer and states some interesting items:
• “Her entire life has scrubbed from the internet.” If one does a Googles search, they will discover her life has not been scrubbed from the internet. There is tons of information on her.
• “She was appointed by the county and took the place of a highly qualified doctor who specialized in pandemics, Dr Jonathan Fielding.” Yes I agree Dr. Fielding was highly qualified. However, he retired 2014 at 71. He lead health department for 16 years. Currently, at the age of 79 he is a Professor-in-Residence of Health Services and Pediatrics in the Schools of Public Health and Medicine University of California, Los Angeles.
• “It’s obvious that Barbara Ferrer is just the face of these draconian measures she is putting upon us. Who is really behind her pulling the strings?” Did you know it was the ancient Greeks who gave us the phrase draconian measures? With regards to the current pandemic, it was a top official in the Trump administration who said in 2020, “local governments may be forced to impose draconian measures if Americans don’t start taking safety precautions seriously and the Coronavirus crisis worsens.” In addition, he said, “we still can control this” by wearing masks, social distancing.” Blame Trump for masking, not Dr Ferrer.
• “Why are we blindly accepting this person’s orders? There is literally no real science behind it.” Did you know, there are numerous epidemiological data supporting community masking to reduce the spread of the virus?
• “Why are we taking orders from this mysterious woman that are clearly unconstitutional?” Show me in the Constitution where it tell us not to follow the laws. I could not find it.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Quotes
Unattributed quotes are unconscionable especially without the required quotation marks. “We have met the enemy and he is us.” is how it should have appeared in a recent VP letter.
From Walt Kelly’s prescient comic strip, “Pogo” a few years ago. About the savvy denizens of the Okefenokee Swamp, I was one of Kelly’s fans and of his creations as well.
Albert the alligator, Porkypine and, of course, Pogo himself. Neat stuff from the 1970s.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Waste of time and money
The ill fated Governor Newsom recall costing $276 million was a colossal waste of taxpayers money, especially when you consider that the next regular gubernatorial election is next year beginning with the June 2022 primary.
Why couldn’t the GOP and recall sponsors wait till next June? Unless maybe they were afraid they could not win a regular scheduled election with a higher voter turnout.
It seems the hypocritical GOP is not concerned about any waste of taxpayers money when it could potentially benefit them. There should be a law to have recall sponsors reimburse the state if the recall fails.
Then the large landslide of over 61% no was further triggered when the recall came down not to merely a referendum on Newsom, but to a “choice not an echo” when the pro Trump ultra Conservative Larry Elder emerged as Newsom’s main challenger if the recall succeeded.
Elder was probably the most polarizing candidate the GOP put up for statewide office since the failed US Senate race of Dr. Max Rafferty in 1968. Both candidates were too extreme for the California electorate, a more moderate candidate could have made the recall race closer. But leave it to the pro-Trumpian Republicans to continue to shoot themselves in the foot.
Then all the attention on the Newsom recall I believe undermined the Gascon recall attempt to gather enough signatures. District attorney being a non-partisan office, a new Gascon recall restart could have a much better chance of succeeding because Jackie Lacey the former D.A. was a Democrat and had the support of many Democratic voters. Also Gascon’s policy of not having any prosecutors testify to keep Sirhan in jail could undermine Gascon.
Gascon’s policies on crime are to the left of the L.A. County electorate as a whole.
Wayne F. Madura
Lancaster
