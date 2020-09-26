From what I hear ...
From where I see things, the banning of the affirmative action prop 16 is not going to happen. From what I hear and see, people do not want selections made because of race.
What I see and hear shows that knowledge, responsibility, eligibility for the job, intellectual ability to do the job or do the schoolwork, are much more important to college admissions, hiring and other fields. As in 1996, I think it will be voted down.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
Left to his critics
For Mr. White’s edification. The quotes words in my letter were from President John Adams, not me, and the worse is “governance.”
I did fail to mention the German death camps, Japanese death march, hurricanes, the fires in California and anything else that President Trump may have had a hand in.
That was left to President Trump’s critics.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Works both ways
The body of Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg wasn’t even cold when Democrat Nancy Pelosi said the she and her party will use every arrow in their quivers to derail President Trump’s nomination to replace her. She instantly made the selection of a nonpartisan judge political.
After the last nomination fiasco, the democrats are again wanting to change the intent of the constitution to their own purposes.
President Trump has the constitutional duty to nominate members of the Supreme Court. There is no time line mentioned. There is no requirement to withhold a nomination until after the election. The democrats want him to stop doing his duty because they think they win will in November so the can put in a liberal judge.
Nancy Pelosi’s comments and dislike of the president went so far as to suggest that “we’ll burn the country down if he is re-elected.”
I seems to me that again we the electorate will again be forgotten as congress participates in another “Supreme Court war.” The democrat controlled House of Representatives did little or nothing for the people during the last one and we can expect the same.
The likely nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is a squeaky clean married woman who is the mother of seven children, two of them adopted. I am sure that the democrats will attempt to rake her over the coals as they did the last Trump nominee. After reading her bio and listening to her speak, she looks good to me. But make no mistake, the democrats will find something bad about her to focus on and we can expect a bloodbath. I hope not but then that’s the democrats these days.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Clean energy
The two articles published in the AV Press Thursday, September 24, 2020 issue, entitled, “California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars” and “State ban on fracking by 2024 is blasted by critics as too late,” as well as, the “Parris discusses “Hydrogen Society” article published in AV Press August 24, 2020, in addition to the Los Angeles Times article entitled “Lancaster, energy firm pursue a hot idea” published May 20, 2020, illustrates that there are significant people stimulated to perform climate change reduction.
California Governor Newsom is leading the nation in trying to eliminate the cause of 35% of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to our global warming, by establishing goals for elimination of unwanted hydrocarbon emitting vehicles. Our Lancaster mayor, Mr. Parris, is joining a global effort forming a “Hydrogen Society” that is dedicated to Climate Change Reduction. The usage of hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles is widely used in European and Asian countries for more than five years. Hydrogen fuel cells (HFC) produce electrical energy via a chemical process, not via internal combustion, thus HFC energy does not produce unwanted hydrocarbon by products. HFC is a clean energy.
To fulfill the governor’s goal, currently there are three automobile manufacturers that produce HFC powered autos; Toyota (“Miria”), Hyundai (“Nexo”) and Honda (“Clarity”). More than 8,000 HFC powered vehicles are registered in California. One hydrogen fuel dispensing company has established more than 20 hydrogen fueling stations in California, with plans to establish 200 additional by 2025. Vehicle manufacturing companies that are currently developing HFC powered automobiles include, but limited to, General Motors, Ford, Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), BMW, Groupe Renault, Mazda, Hydrogenics, Kia and Tata. European and Asian counties have far surpassed our mediocre USA beginnings. So lets get with it.
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
