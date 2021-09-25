Black and white justice
So now we know who murdered Ashli Babbitt. Remember the 6 Jan 21 protest at the capital, in which everyone jumped to the conclusion that it was an “armed insurrection”?
Babbitt was an Air Force veteran that was “trespassing” on capital grounds that day and was executed by a black capital policeman although she posed no threat to anyone. She was the only one killed that day. The Capital Police, not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, are the “State” police, responsible only to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who would not release his identity.
After an in-house investigation, it was announced that no action would be taken against him. After a civil suit was initiated by her family, the shooter outed himself to NBC Anchor Lester Holt, a leftist friendly to the Democrat agenda. Have you heard anything from MSM about this?
With all the outrage (rioting, looting, and insurrection) over police shooting of black men resisting arrest, where is the outrage over this killing of a protestor who had done nothing wrong? The answer is she doesn’t get any because she was a Trump supporter.
Contrast with Kim Potter, a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer that mistakenly drew her firearm rather than Taser, killing a fleeing black man who was resisting arrest. She reportedly said “Holy (expletive)! I shot him,” after firing a single round from her handgun.
Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer’s immediate distress showed her use of the gun was unintentional. She is charged with first-degree manslaughter. Minnesota leftist AG Keith Ellison will throw the book at her.
Equal Justice for all?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Immigration
Years back I got into a conversation with a Latino from a organization here in the AV that supports illegal immigration he went as far as calling me traitor for not supporting “La Cuasa.”
I told him I was born in the Dominican Republic and my family all migrated to America the legal way, and yes I only support legal immigration.
I gave him an example that made him question his own beliefs on immigration. I told him to Dominicans illegal immigration is nothing new. The Dom. Rep. is an Island divided into two separate countries Haiti and the Dom. Rep. and has always been having immigration problems with Haitians for over 100 years.
Due to illegal immigration, unemployment among Dominicans has risen and poverty has also taken its toll on a country already struggling economically. Its estimated that there are over 2 million illegal Haitians living in the Dom. Rep.
Its not surprising to see many young Haitian girls as young as 12, pregnant. On my many visits to the Island I saw it myself. The birth rate got so out of control the Dominican government passed a law... where as if a child is born and the mother or father cannot prove Dominican citizenship that child is denied Dominican citizenship.
With an estimated over 13,000 Haitians at our souther border currently and thousands more on the way wanting free entrance in America for economic reasons only the American tax payer is stuck with providing food, shelter and medical care.
Notice: the ones who are claiming race hate toward Haitians are the same ones ignoring the thousands of Blacks killing Blacks in America.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Inquiring minds
So why is the white house press suing pinocchio Joe for not answering questions? They didn’t sue President Trump for not answering questions.
So why is pinocchio Joe requiring covid vaccines for people coming to the United States but not any of his unregistered Democrats at the southern border that Kackling Kami can’t seem to control?
So why has she been in hiding from her job for the last months since assigned the southern border fiasco by pinocchio joe?
So why has pinocchio Joe said sometimes he forgets he is president?
So why has gasoline prices gone up over a dollar joe?
So why have you let 1,200,000 people invade our country since you took office.
So why don’t you ever tell the truth about anything?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Growing issue
I read the article dated September 14, 2021. Regarding the stolen catalytic converters stolen from the Palmdale School District special education buses.
This disrupted education for about 200 students. This has also disrupted many other people who have had their catalytic converters stolen from their autos.
Why don’t they go after the recycling centers. They are just as guilty as the people who turns the converters in. They profit even more than the $200 they pay for one converter. The Sheriffs Dept. should zero in and figure out what is the best way to take care of this costly problem that is effecting a lot of innocent people.
Ida Herrera
Palmdale
