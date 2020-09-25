Never right
There was a boy and a grandfather who were walking along with a donkey. The townspeople at the first town said, “Why are you both walking? One of you should be riding the donkey.” The grandfather decided to ride. At the second town, the townspeople said, “Why is the grandfather riding instead of the grandson? He’s so young!” The grandson was placed on the donkey. At the third town, the townspeople said, “Why is the grandson riding instead of the grandfather? He’s old! Both grandfather and grandson decided to ride the donkey. At the fourth town, the townspeople said, “Why are both of them riding the donkey like that?” Get it? No matter what they did, it was wrong.
When two police officers from Compton were shot, there were protestors at the Lynwood hospital. Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez stated the protestors were saying, “… death to the police, kill the police and they were using all types of curse words and derogatory terms about the police … “Ambush Shooting In Compton Leads To Rowdy Protests…,” abctv.com, 14 Sept. 2020
Mr. Jim Gardner wrote: “The Black Lives Matters has shown themselves for what they really are … As far as I am concerned, the sad event has changed my attitude toward the whole equality movement.”
Where does it say that the people at the hospital were Black Lives Matter protestors? Gardner possibly believes President Trump’s lies about protests being violent, but a study by Armed Conflict Location & Even Project concludes: “About 93% of the racial-justice protests that swept the United States this summer remained peaceful and nondestructive … “Report Tracks Thousands Of Summer Protests, Most Nonviolent,” Washington Post, Sept. 2020
Like the townspeople, there are many whites like Gardner who criticize African Americans no matter what path is taken. His attitude will never change.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Voting for Trump
In my first presidential election I voted for John Kennedy. I admired Roosevelt and Harry Truman, “the buck stops here.” You knew who was the president.
Joe Bidden is a nice guy. But when I hear his speeches I feel embarrassed for him. President Trump is a blow hard and a narcissist. But I can’t deny all he has accomplished in less than 4 years, and with attacks and distractions thrown in his way. I don’t want just a nice guy in the White House dealing with Russia, Iran and China. There’s too much at stake. I want a guy who knows the “buck stops here.” I may not have voted for Trump in 2016 but I will in 2020.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Not funny
I believe the VP blatantly crossed the line with the “cartoon” in Wednesday’s editorial page. The charictacure could only be described as hate speech directed at anyone who isn’t liberally minded, and that is a whole bunch of folks in this country. I’m not offended by liberally themed cartoons that are disparaging to conservatives as long it contains a bit of humor, but this can’t be put into that category.
I guess what infuriated me the most is that the “indoctrination” is real on the far left and is spreading like wildfire throughout the business, corporate and even government worlds. These “ethnic studies” courses being forced on workers sounds more like “ethnic cleansing”.
Not sure what the “1776” meant in the picture but I’m sure it is hateful?
Glad I’m retired!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Helpful hints
The article “Some tips on dealing with stuttering” gave helpful and accurate information. With the school year having started, I wish to mention two other lists of tips.
The Stuttering Foundation website (www.stutteringhelp.org) has the brochures “8 Tips for Teachers” and “7 Tips for Talking with Your Children.” These and other brochures and books are available for download for free. There is also a Spanish version of the Stuttering Foundation website at www.tartamudez.org
Salvador Montoya Ortega
Bakersfield
