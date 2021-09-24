‘Lies’
Come on man I’m losing my patience. How many more lies are the people going to listen to from the White House before someone goes postal?
Some letter writers want proof, so even though you can’t handle the proof, here it is. We won’t leave Afghanistan until all American citizens are out. (Even Forrest Gump Knew to go back for Bubba and lieutenant Dan).
I will not take the Chinese virus vaccine developed Trump. I will unite the country. The southern border is closed. All lies and I’m sticking to it. Impeach 46 and Mini Me (Harris).
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Vaccine and the border
William Warford made a good logical case for the vaccine. It was well written and, in isolation, a good case for coercing citizen compliance.
However, a government that has gone out of its way to open the border to over a million illegal immigrants with neither vaccine, masks, nor social distancing has lost its moral authority to coerce legal citizens for the pandemic. If you tell me the border is “closed”, I won’t hear your next sentence.
The behavior of our leaders when nobody is watching, the acceptance of risky behavior by Antifa, BLM, and the open border should cause the government out of shame (they don’t have any) to tolerate people who want to make their own decisions.
John Horn
Palmdale
The advantage
Once again, Mr. Gardner has accused me of writing a letter that is construed as racist: “This letter writer used quotes from a number of writers to make his point that republicans were a cult of rich white racists and therefore all their letters were tainted.”
I see nowhere in my previous letter that I said the words “rich white racists that are Republican.” That is not the only time that Gardner has added words that I never said. I simply quoted letter writers.
Mr. Gardner assumes that no one can ascertain a person’s race due to what is written. Writing to this newspaper for almost 30 years allows me to see that the majority of letters written by white conservatives essentially say the same thing.
“... our letters should be dealing with current issues and not just relating every issue back to our former president. He’s out of office and he’s gone.” Gardner has no right to state how a letter is supposed to be written. His inability to fault Trump and his insistence that Biden, as current president, deserves criticism instead smacks as arrogance.
Finally, Gardner talks about high school students wanting to form a club for white kids since Black kids had a “Black Student Union.” Gardner states he was furious because his top boss said “no.”
I have seen a Black student union from a college only. BSU on college campus was necessary to inform Black students what was going on at campus due to white students having an advantage of obtaining information first while not sharing the information with Black students.
It is not puzzling that Gardner did not know this for his letters always imply that there is equal footing between a black and a white person when the white person clearly has an advantage.
Vincent White
Lancaster
It can’t be wrong
The situation at our southern border is about to overwhelm us. 10,000 Haitians in Del Rio, Texas, Mexicans all across the border, and aliens from Africa and South America too. And what about the diseases they’re bringing?
Add to that the Afghans being imported by the president and we’ve got a mixture for trouble that will cost us all.
Most of these people don’t speak English. Most have little education or few usable skills. The government figures the way to help them is to just give them free stuff. There’s no requirement to earn citizenship. There is no talk of them supporting themselves. Our affordable housing problem is bad enough. Add the illegals and it will be impossible.
Democrats and liberals criticize conservatives and republicans because we don’t support these ludicrous giveaways yet statistics indicate half the population of California is being supported by the half that works.
It can’t be wrong to have them earn a living. It can’t be wrong to insist that they be come responsible citizens of their new country. It can’t be wrong for them to learn the language. But the government has no plans to deal with or require anything of them.
This country was built by immigrants but they were not like the current ones. The original immigrants came with skills and a desire to make a better life and a better country for themselves and their families. They had a strong work ethic and hey did what was necessary to be successful.
They became part of the culture of America and many became our leaders. The current illegals aliens are here for the free stuff and to change our country. They want us to provide for them. And that’s wrong any way you look at it.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
