An invitation
Next Monday, it will be the 233rd anniversary of the presentation of the US Constitution. Will there be a 234th?
The US Constitution is the founding document for this nation. Good, bad, that is for you to decide. But it is this nation’s founding document.
The Constitution that so many despise, is what makes this nation what it is in this entire world. People will wade into the shark infested waters of the Caribbean to climb into an overcrowded boat to try to make it to our shores. Others will leave everything behind and start walking thousands of miles, risking robbers and rapists, to get to our southern border, praying that we will allow them to legally enter. Still more will seal themselves in shipping containers to cross the Pacific Ocean, hoping to arrive alive in this country.
There are those among us that say the Constitution is a “living document” and needs to change as the winds blow. There are also those that want to destroy our nation, which means, tearing up the very document that allows them to say what they want to say. There are those that read this paper and write letters to the editor and obviously don’t like our Constitution or way of life.
To you I say this: Please contact me. I am more than willing to help you pack and contribute to your travel expenses. Pick the Socialist country you want to move to; I will help you get there. There are many to choose from; Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, China, Angola to name a few. But, please, let me help you get there. Preferably before the election.
Sherry Carlson
Rosamond
Strange weather
A chill in the air! It was a cold night Saturday, September 19, 2020.
According to the weather almanac on page C-4 in our Sunday paper, received Sunday morning, the high temperature for our A.V. was 32 F, and the low temperature was a bone chilling -1766 F. What happened to global warming?
William McGowan
Lancaster
Editor’s note: Whenever there is an issue with the weather map, we bring it to the vendor’s attention.
No accountability
Everyone knows that Donald Trump would do anything to get people to stop talking about the pandemic and the more than 200,000 Americans who have died because Trump has done almost nothing to contain, diminish or defeat the coronavirus.
Back in February he knew the virus was lethal, and a danger to everyone in the nation. Instead of leveling with the people and developing a plan to deal with Covid, Trump decided to lie, calling it a hoax, a disease like the flu, saying a miracle would soon come and get rid of it or it would disappear when summer came.
Several weeks ago in a fit of desperation, Trump told TV viewers that if you didn’t count the people who died in “blue” states, things would look pretty good. Those are the states that didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. Democrats went ballistic, as they should have. Instead of trying to unite our country, Trump, once again. took the low road to divide us and not assume any responsibility. Hey, don’t blame me, I didn’t vote for the guy.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
They’re alike
The Dems are threatening to pack the court and bring statehood to DC and Puerto Rico. Just because the president is going to nominate a replacement for Justice Ginsburg. His Constitutional responsibility.
Let me remind the Dems of something, they need to open a US history book. Early 1800s, to admit a new state, the Dems insisted that for a Northern (non-slave state) to be admitted, a Southern (slave state) had to also be admitted. This was to maintain a “balance” in the Senate.
If we are going to admit DC as a state, I submit that New York be divided into 2 states. The map I’m looking at suggests that the southeast portion of the state (Albany to NYC/Long Island) be one state and the rest of the state become a new state.
For Puerto Rico, let’s divide Oregon. A division line separating east from west looks about right.
What about the US Virgin Islands? American Samoa? Guam? Californians have been talking about breaking the state up for some time. Where does it stop?
Same thing with packing the Supreme Court. FDR tried to do it in the 1930s when he wasn’t getting his way with the SCOTUS. They kept blocking his New Deal legislation. When the Dems stopped putting unconstitutional legislation forward, SCOTUS stopped blocking it. FDR stopped talking about packing the court. Justice Ginsburg thought nine was the right number of Justices.
And ALL politicians flip flop. They will say what they need to today and reverse their words tomorrow. Republicans and Democrats alike. Gee, I wonder why the Congress has an approval rating of about 10%.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Thanks, Garcia
As wildfires continue to rage right here in the Antelope Valley and other parts of California, it’s encouraging to see that Rep. Mike Garcia is doing all he can to combat this disaster. The Congressman is currently helping to bring together federal, state and local resources to make sure we have all the tools needed to contain these fires.
In his brief time in Congress he has already worked to equip our federal agencies dealing with natural disasters and weather forecasting with the latest wildfire detection technology. This will be a welcome tool to our firefighters in helping them locate fires quickly so they can minimize property damage and loss of life.
Mike Garcia promised to stay laser focused on the needs of the 25th District and he’s keeping his word. These brave firefighters need all the help we can possibly give them during this awful wildfire season.
Thank you Congressman Garcia for your tireless work on behalf of our community during these difficult times.
Kevin Branch
Lancaster
