Burn the effigies
‘Remember, remember the fifth of November,” is the cry heard in Great Britain every November 5, also known as Guy Fawkes Day.
In 1605 Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators planned to blow up Parliament on opening day. They assembled 36 barrels of gunpowder directly under the House of Lords, and it was Guy’s job to light the fuse at the appropriate time.
The plot was discovered, before any damage, whatsoever, had been done. Fawkes was hanged, drawn and quartered and to this day children build effigies of Fawkes, parade them around the town demanding “pennies for the Guy.” and at night fireworks and bonfires are part of the burning of the effigies.
In the United States, on January 6, insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, injured 142 law enforcement officers, erected a scaffold to hang the vice-president, and did massive amounts of damage to “the people’s house.” Republicans would have you believe they were just “normal tourists”, or, according to the former president of the United States, they are fine people just showing their love.
Rather than the revisionist history being offered up by the Republican party, I suggest we designate January 6th as a national holiday where we burn Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, et.al, in effigy, and remind our children of the importance of democracy.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
The harm done
President Biden has done more harm to the United States in eight months than President Obama did in eight years.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
So sad
Don’t tell me your rights were trashed
By the vaccines and the masks
Then catch Covid as millions died
And look so terrified
And whine and beg and cry
For the vaccine you passed by
That’s now too late to try
Then ask the reason why
You’re about to die.
It’s so sad that I could cry.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Why?
Why does Biden send hundreds of illegals who enter United States and test positive for the virus all over the country who are not vaccinate, but we Americans are suppost to be vaccinated, wear mask to keep from spreading the pandemic?
Why does Kamala not have time to go to the boarder, which she is head of, but has time to come to California to campaign for Newsom?
Why?
Jenny Fandrick
Pearblossom
We are the enemy
Please accept some food for though, paraphrased, to tuck away and to occasionally dust off and reflect on.
If our great nation should ever fall from greatness, it will not come from threats and actions outside of our borders, but from within.
And, we has met the enemy and they is us.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Austin Bay’s great journalism
For quite some time editorials that have appeared on this page that did not address local news, i.e., statewide or national issues, in my opinion, were devoid of independent thought.
More often than not, they were begun with “according to,” “As reported by,” “In an editorial in the ...,” etc.
What followed was simply a regurgitation of a narrow, one sided narrative. The editorial published Friday Sept. 10, “Administration Word Games Can’t Hide Crisis,” was far different from the others.
With nary an “according to,” the editor used strong and powerful words and phrases to make her point. As I read it, all I was thinking was “Wow! Outstanding! This is actual journalism.”As an avid and daily reader of this page, for obvious but unstated reasons, I know this was a very difficult editorial to write, and equally difficult to publish.
I am very, very, very tempted to further pontificate on this editorial, specifically the phrases “clumsy, incompetent and haphazard” and “failures and ineptitude,” but I won’t. I will stay with the original intent of my letter, which is to express my appreciation for an original, well thought out, well written editorial.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Editor’s note: The editor was on vacation when this editorial was run, therefore, a Creators Syndicate column by Austin Bay was run in the Focus section of the Opinion page.
Be prepared
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability — which it may use in an economic crisis,) or it can occur naturally.
It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose Internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Palmdale
