According to the Take Back Action Fund analysis of Act Blue, the Democratic money laundering division, they accepted $346 million in 2019 from 4.7 million people who were unemployed. That is 48.4% of their donations for the year compared to 4% unemployed who donated to the Republican party. Sounds a little fishy huh, but that’s okay they’re the democratic party and they never do anything wrong just ask the polyester pantsuit queen.
So according to our esteemed environmental expert Governor Nonsense climate change is settled because of the fires in our state. I guess his fix would be to send a dump truck full of hundred dollar bills to the environmental grand poba Al Bore to buy some carbon credits that would make it go away instantly, right?
I see the liberal left is still slamming down the kool aid shots by the letters that they write.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Beware
A homeless bicycle scam has returned. A motorist will be making a safe left turn out of a parking lot or at an intersection. Suddenly, from their right side, riding at a fast speed on the wrong side of the street, a bicyclist appears to skid into your right passenger side tire, then standing up limping and pointing at you.
He says he won’t call your insurance if you’ll settle on the spot for $20-$50. I have witnessed this once and quickly came up to the nervous driver who was fumbling from their purse and the healthy bicyclist quickly sped off. And it was tried on me Thursday turning left off Cedar onto Lancaster Blvd. As the injured cyclist was agitatingly pointed at my car, I asked him if he wanted to be arrested for insurance fraud or theft? Away he pedaled.
Be aware!
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
A better expense
The millions wasted on the over budget choo choo to nowhere should have been spent on fire fighting equipment.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Honoring a legend
It was sad to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, age 87, and a 27 year member of the USSC. Why would I be sad?
Justice Ginsburg was a flaming liberal — I am Conservative — almost all of her decisions were against my values. However, she is truely an American legend, one of the greatest justices of any era — yes she was. How can I say that? Because she always stood by her decisions, not back pedeling or saying later that she was unsure or wrong.
As a professing Christian, I do respect those in authority, including Ms. Ginsburg — yes, you liberals can say I called Mr. Obama a moron and other disses — but if you are honest, I always said he was my president, unlike all of you, who hate Mr. Trump.
I would hope the Socialcrats wold recall Ms. Ginsburg’s anger at what the idiot left tried to do to Justice Kavenaugh — and act like real American adults towards whosoever Mr. Trump may nominate to attempt to, not replace, I don’t think you replace a legend, sit on the Supreme Court, as a justice.
So, allow me to honor Justice Ginsburg, as a true American hero and should a statue or federal building or any other honor be given, that the idiot left, who desire mob rule, act as grown ups and not knock down or burn her memory — though short in height, she stood head and shoulders above all of the Supreme Court for 27 years!
Rest in peace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — you dear justice, have surely earned it.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
