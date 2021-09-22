Break free
Why are we being held captive by LA County Public Health Department?
The Director, Barbara Ferrer, who isn’t even a medical doctor, has her entire life scrubbed from the internet.
She was appointed by the county and took the place of a highly qualified doctor who specialized in pandemics, Dr Jonathan Fielding.
Its obvious that Barbara Ferrer is just the face of these draconian measures she is putting upon us. Who is really behind her pulling the strings?
Why are we blindly accepting this person’s orders? There is literally no real science behind it.
Who paid her to bring her in? Why are we taking orders from this mysterious woman that are clearly unconstitutional?
Why are news outlets and our leaders turning a blind eye to all of this?
Lancaster needs to break free from LA County health department. Let’s get a qualified legitimate doctor who isn’t bought and paid for. We must not be complacent anymore, its ruining our lives, businesses and children.
Crystal Brewer
Lancaster
There goes the workforce
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Automation booms after COVID, threatening jobs,” published Monday, September 6, 2021 issue. This is a very real article.
I recommend a text written by Mr. Kai-Fu Lee, 2018, entitled “AI Super powers China, Silicon Valley, New World Order.” In addition, the Wall Street Journal newspaper runs a weekly story on AI progression, written by Angus Loten. There are numerous AI publications.
With the correct programmed learning processes, there is no limits to what AI can perform.
The industries that AI have and continues to effect are: Manufacturing, banking, financial, medical, retail, design and development, it goes on and on. Examples are: Amazon GO retail. These retail stores have no sales or register check out people.
The only staff are self stock replenishment people. The process is; the store surveillance system tracks each customer. As each customer places an item in their shopping cart, the item is recorded.
When the customer departs the store, all items are charged and recorded on the customer’s smart cell phone.
The banking and financial industry; today, most stock trades are controlled via AI intelligence. The ultimate goals are to eliminate all bank tellers, and grocery store register personal. All repetitive manufacturing operations will be automated. An additional medical field example is, today, hospital imaging such as CAT-scan, Magnetic Residence Imaging (MIR), Ultrasound, etc. is AI controlled.
In addition, the interpretation of diagnostic imaging is now performed by an AI system. Why, because AI systems are learning systems. As the system learned, the AI system’s accuracy became better than the human’s interpretations.
You think when global industrialization occurred there was workforce displacement, i.e., manufacturing went off our shores, When AI matures, all repetitive action work forces will all be displaced by AI systems.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Political thoughts
Well President Biden how is that “over the horizon strike capability” working for you now?
Former President Trump lives rent free in George Jung’s head. There are other things going on don’t ya know.
The southern border is being overrun with over 11,000 illegal immigrants so President Biden said oh what the heck lets go to the beach for the weekend.
I guess President Biden did not make himself clear to the FDA Advisory Board that the COVID booster shot will be available for all on Sunday the 19th.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Cheetos and Mountain Dew
Leave it to the resident Marxist to take up the challenge of defending President Joe Biden. That speaks volumes in itself.
Thank you for making my point by the way. Your letter of 297 words includes 8 paragraphs. Of the 8 paragraphs 7 of them are devoted to criticizing either me or President Trump.
What little you put forth as evidence that President Biden is doing a good job is as feeble as the President himself. Essentially what you put forth is President Biden is good because President Trump was bad.
Vincent White also made an attempt to support President Biden. The two of you remind me of a movie title I can’t repeat here or my letter won’t printed. Whites letter points out what both Presidents Reagan and Trump did. I don’t know what that has to do with Joe Biden.
Then you state that Joe Biden is good for America because of all the giveaways. The problem with the giveaways is the rampant inflation it has caused. So, you give a guy $1,400.00 but it now costs $3,000.00 a year more just to stay alive.
As liberals and conservatives, we both want to end poverty we just have different methods of achieving the goal. You want to give a guy a house, a guaranteed income, a couch to lay on, a bag of Cheetos and a case of mountain dew. Conservatives believe it’s better to give the guy an opportunity to make a living.
As I see it the challenge still stands as your attempts are so weak. I’m sure if the administration saw them, they would ask you to please stop helping.
Tell me something good about President Biden that doesn’t involve beating up President Trump or myself.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
