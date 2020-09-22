The circus is coming
The coming political brouhaha over the Supreme Court seat formerly occupied by Justice Ginsburg will be well worth the price of the ticket. Be sure your cable TV account is up to date so you don’t miss the Washington DC circus show.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
It’s sad
It’s sad what the DemoRats are putting Groundhog Biden through. In the remote possibility he becomes president, here is a scenario that might play out. Mr. President, we have been attacked by a foreign power. Mr. President, what are your orders! Groundhogs response, “Uhhh, where is my teleprompter?”
Sorry Mr. President it’s in the repair shop. Groundhogs response, “Uhhh...”. Do we want Groundhog Biden for President?? P.S. I hear the Clinton News Network is changing its name to CNN.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
No evidence
Jack O’Connor: “Marxism is your God, Mr. Marsh, and you wholeheartedly devote your entire being to it …’’
Marxism is a social science — an ever-evolving study of the capitalist system and class relations that endeavors to present an alternative to said system. It is not a religion.
Marx and Engles called for the abolishment of capitalism through revolution and for workers to receive the (full) economic benefit of their labor power or intellectual power.
On the other hand, Christianity essentially calls for workers to remain submissive and to await a better life in the “afterlife,” which is, of course, a con job.
Christianity does not have any ideas about a nation’s political or economic policies.
It may be argued that their religious beliefs lead theocracies, yet their religions only target individuals, whereas those in power use religion as a guidepost for enacting policies.
Marxism outlines how people/workers could govern themselves. Christianity dictates how people should manage their lives as individuals.
O’Connor: “There is far more evidence that God exists then [sic] of Marxism ever being successful.”
First of all, Marxism is an economic and political theory rather than a form of government.
A socialist society has yet to exist anywhere on Earth. And perhaps Jack O’Connor would care to present empirical evidence for the “existence” of “God.”
I guess that Jack will present no such evidence because it does not exist, for “God” is nothing more than a matter of unthinking belief that is passed on from one generation to another. Those who claim to possess scientific evidence of “God” would never present their evidence to the scientific community because they know that “evidence” would not stand scientific investigation.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Needs clarification
The statistics for the Wuhan Coronavirus are interesting. The best database on the issue that I have seen is at: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
Click on View by Country.
Comparing USA and India shows USA with a higher number of cases 6,960,651 to India’s 5,392,645, while deaths per million population are 615 and 63 respectively. With populations 331 million in USA and 1,382 million in India, population density (persons per square mile)is far higher in India, 12 times that of the USA. So why does the USA have a death per capita 9–½ times the rate in India? Data are as of 9/19/20.
I, being a layman, not qualified to opine, is there a medical professional out there who can put some light on this?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Rise and vote
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as Commander-in Chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the Covid 19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
Terrifying
I just watched a documentary on Netflix called Social Dilemma. If you have kids or grandkids please watch it. About how social media controls us and the youth of our society being manipulated and it is very scary because they do it all for money. I have grandchildren and am terrified.
Betty Holtfreter
Kennewick, Wash.
No honoramongst thieves
I am a registered Republican. That being said I think what the Republicans are doing now pushing a supreme court justice in the last 45 days before the election is nothing short of hypocrisy, given what they did in 2016 to keep Obama from confirming a justice.
The Democrats, if they had held a majority in the Senate at the time, would’ve done the same damn thing. It reminds me of a couple old sayings, to the victor goes the spoils and there is no honor amongst thieves.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
