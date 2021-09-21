Being played
Well, done, America. You’ve managed to voted out the rude guy, and replace him with basement man. Give yourselves a standing ovation.
Now, the question is: Has Biden done good for America? If you count bank shots, the answer is yes. Pardon my metaphor. But does anybody, remember the song, “For what its worth,” by Buffalo Springfield? Particularly the stanza:, “there’s something happening here.”
Well, Don’t look now, but there’s something happening here. Biden’s left-wing policies have produced a united grass roots movement against Him. Let me explain: Recently, actress Rose Mc Cowan, blasted black Lives matter: She said, people shouldn’t be labeled by race but humanity. Good on you, Rose. Not to be out done, in a stunning rebuke, of the Biden administration.
Students at college football games, have vocalized an X-rated Joe Biden chant. Some used cowbells. Bless their hearts. Could it be that students are fed up with: 1) The Afghan debacle 2) Inflation. 3) Mandating masks while others are exempt. 4) Biden, disparaging Trump’s Covid-19 vax, only to wonder why people are hesitant to take the jab? 5) Biden campaigning as a moderate, only to become a left-wing puppet?
Seriously people, is something happening here? Are the chants at football games, the younger generations why of telling the establishment: we know were being played?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Taliban fashion
Besides the stupid things that the Biden regime did in the Afghan cut and run abandonment that give us ironic concern, have you ever noticed on the TV news clips the footwear of the neanderthal Taliban troops?
Besides many in pajamas and sandals, I see some wearing high top basketball shoes with loose shoe tongues without laces, some in Ughs, some in men’s slip on dress shoes, some in Nike’s, some in Docker’s style casual footwear with a whole list that is indescribably overwhelming.
I suppose in the variety of U.S. military equipment that was left, there were Army boots and uniforms that I see some of them dressed in now. Perhaps the T’Ban will put on a footwear fashion show of their concocted bad taste so we can laugh our selves silly. There is not much our dumdum government leaders can do because of the abandonment.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
A clarification
I never got a “bribery” check from Newsom. Maybe they just went to Democrats.
Even though I swore not to delve into politics on this page again, I wish to clarify one thing a writer said recently about me that isn’t true.
My name was included in a list of writers that were accused of never writing anything that Donald Trump or George Bush did wrong when they were in office.
I wrote letters saying I didn’t like Donald Trump’s comments about John McCain, his adolescent use of Twitter and his penchant for thinking with his mouth.
I wrote many letters hacking up Bush, including a scathing final “have your say” letter equating his legacy to an answer to a trivia question.
Bush germinated this situation in Afghanistan allegedly to take out Osama Bin Laden, but he didn’t do it.
Thank God Barack Obama ignored Joe Biden’s advice to not take out Bin Laden. Biden was the only one who said don’t do it.
I haven’t believed anything a president or politician has said since Richard Milhouse Nixon, when I was 12 years old.
I already knew Lyndon B. Johnson was full of crap with Vietnam, then I knew Nixon was full of crap with Watergate.
Nothing has happened since August 1974 to change my mind.
Big money and lobbies run that glorified cesspool on the Potomac, and my opinion can’t kill the multi-headed snake that is our government.
But to end on a positive note, I just found out that thanks to the American Rescue Plan, I now qualify for a health care plan through Covered California.
This will assist in significantly lowering my health care premiums, so if you checked it out before and didn’t qualify, you may want to look into it again.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
He’s no friend
While discrediting the Biden-Harris administration, several of this forum’s reactionaries have erroneously claimed that the US-Mexico border is “wide open.” However, fundamentally speaking, nothing separates the Biden administration’s immigration policy from the Trump administration.
In March, Biden-Harris saw the arrests of roughly 170,000 migrants at the US-Mexican border, the highest number since 2006. Those arrested encompassed several thousand unaccompanied children crammed into jail cells where they were at risk of contracting COVID-19.
In May, the administration reopened a Trump-era jail for unescorted children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. That facility’s cages were designed to incarcerate thirty-two children, but they now confine approximately six hundred kids who are denied even the most basic amenities.
Far from being restrained, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has given hundreds of millions of dollars worth of new contracts to private prison capitalists. Such agreements include forcing these children to labor for “$1 per day,” akin to chattel slavery.
The vice-president reiterated the administration’s reactionary immigration policy by stating, “Do not come... The United States will continue to enforce [its] laws and protect [its] borders.”
Too, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice has dutifully chosen to represent former Trump administration administrators who are facing lawsuits relative to injury caused by Trump’s family separation policy.
So, with the administration’s continuing Trump’s tormenting and expulsion of the victims of imperialism-induced poverty and violence, maybe right-wingers should reconsider their dislike of the president and vice-president. Perhaps they are more ideologically aligned with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris than they think.
Biden is no less representative of the oppressive capitalist system than was Trump. As such, Joe Biden is no friend of workers and thus right up Right-Winger Alley.
Regarding Skip Thacker’s ongoing absence, I hope he is vaccinated, socially distancing, and wearing a mask when necessary.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
