Voter fraud
This is in response to Ms Judy Vaccaro-Fry 13 Sep 21 article concerning the Arizona voter fraud. Ms Judy stated my questions was answered. I disagree. I have ask this question many times and no one has answered.
What was the outcome of the massive voter fraud commission established by the liar in chief in 2017 and chaired by VP Pence? The Trump administration filed 61 voter fraud lawsuits in federal court in 2020 in states he lost not the states he won. If there was massive fraud you would file lawsuits in all. The cases died due to the Trump administration not providing any credible evidence of voter fraud.
The federal judges reviewing the cases are bringing charges against the lawyers for presenting frivolous lawsuits and many of the federal judges were appointed by Trump. The Liar in Chief stated he grab a woman between her legs on national TV. Billy Bush got fired but the Liar in Chief got hired.
Can you imagine what the Republicans would say or do if President Obama had announced on national that he grab a white woman between her legs. That could have been your daughter, sister, granddaughter, mother, or friend. Over 78 million voters cast their ballots for the Liar in Chief in 2020. I’m looking forward to the 2024 election. The Republicans have set a high standard for their presidential candidates, no moral compass is required.
I’m looking forward to Ms Judy answer to the voter fraud commission establish by the Liar in Chief and headed by VP Pence. I’m sure the results of the commission was covered in great detail on the number 1 news cast for Republicans, Fox news.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
No voter fraud
Here we go again with “heads I win and tails you lose.” Where is it written that in a tossup election that a Republican will lose only due to election fraud? We should stipulate upfront that the “libtards” are too incompetent to pull that off.
But we should remember that Mike Garcia won a special election that was 100% mail-in. Was that fraudulent? Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans in California. Once Larry Elder rose to the top replacement choice, the table was set to make MAGA world the alternative to Gavin Newsom.
That was the opening that the governor needed. Kevin Faulconer as front runner for replacement choice, might have made the election more of a referendum on Gavin Newsom. Most Californians, and almost all Democrats would choose community responsibility over personal freedom when COVID is our actual enemy.
Like it or not, vaccines and masks are the key to getting our lives back. Even with no lockdowns and lockouts in place, too many potential customers and employees are just plain resistant to expose themselves to the “What, me worry?” crowd. That is why Newsom carried the day, and not voter fraud.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.