When lies become truth
With regards to Jack O’Connor’s rebuttal on one of my latest letters regarding President Trump got me to thinking why so many people like O’Connor believe every single word that comes out of the president mouth and think that he is the great thing since the invention of sliced bread.
Trump’s constant drumbeat of misinformation quickly overburdens their ability to effectively decipher truth from fiction.
When they evaluate information, their brains rely on mental shortcuts to help form judgments and make decisions without having to stop and think about each step along the way. While these heuristics allow them to sort through the constant flow of information they encounter, this leaves them vulnerable to cognitive biases and poor decision making.
When President Trump tells a lie, he tells it repeatedly. The president states the same lie on a daily basis. He peddles the same falsehoods over and over at his rallies.
Being exposed to the same lie repeatedly only increases its acceptance as being true. This illusory truth effect, then become more truthful and believable when they are encountered all the time. The more times a falsehood is repeated, even for the purpose of refuting it, the more likely it is to be accepted as the truth.
Some people perceive messages from multiple sources to be more credible than those from a single source. Hearing the same thing from multiple people such as the Trump’s press secretary only increases the likelihood that it will be accepted as true, even if it’s not.
Trump’s supporters are susceptible to believing his lies because the falsehoods confirm their pre-existing beliefs. They believe the message the president is telling and they’re willing to lie to themselves to hear it.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Meteorite or rock?
Is that strange looking rock a meteorite? I ask you, did it look out of place? Was this the only rock like it in the vicinity? No similar rocks around? If so, it could very well be a traveled from outer space; that is, a meteorite.
There are three basic meteorite types. They are as follows: Irons, stony-irons and stony aka Chrondrite.
Irons — Irons are extremely heavy for their small size. Irons are also strongly magnetic. An iron may show thumb print like depressions on the surface, much like thumb prints in soft clay. An iron, when lightly tapped will have a metallic light ring to it. I said, lightly tapped.
Stony-rons — like irons are also extremely heavy and strongly magnetic. They may also show the thumb print-like depressions. They are composed of Olivine Crystals surrounded by metal, which gives this type of meteorite a lot like irons. Irons and stony-irons are seldom found.
Stony (aka Chondrites) — A stony may have black thin ash like crust. Tony are not as heavy as an iron or stony-iron. These may be slightly to no-magnetic. Stonys are composed of round granules also known as chrondrules with fleck of iron-metal. This is the most commonly found meteorite.
Meteorites may be found anywhere in the world. They have been found on dry lake beds, in the desert, on farm land, even on ice in the arctic region. If you think that what you have found is a meteorite, do contact a museum. Warning! Do not pound or use acid on a suspected meteorite. Do leave it intact.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Denial
Amazing to see denial of facts by same AV Republican white Trump supporters.
Republicans proffess to be Christians and ignore 10 Commandments, that Trump rapes everyday. They elected Bush and Cheney 2x. Haliburton — greed and oil killed innocent Saddam Hussin. 6,000 Americans. Thousands of Iraqis. No WMD. Torture and Gitanamo still open and world court still waiting to prosecute Bush and Cheney.
Trumps 30,000 lies and deliberately killing 195,000 Americans and infecting 6.5 million Americans. He has his rallies with no masks, deliberately infecting and killing his own supporters that agree and sign waivers in case they get sick.
Trump destroying USA on every level: Clean water, clean air for 1% Capitalist millionaires that pay him to do their agenda.
Former Rep. Chairman for GOP DeJoy to take away our only hope to vote and disinfranchise millions of voters.
Cheat, lie and steal another election so Russia can tell Trump what to do with USA. traitor and treason Trump and cop murderers most deaths daily in the whole world now 1100 daily and no test, no PPE and still won’t help us to be well.
Bible said truth was a mans word from the beginning of time. A man’s honor and he was trusted for truth. Scum Trump can’t do it. He is not a man, pathetic Russian puppet destroy America and brave soldiers and homeless, hungry citizens of all colors.
Debates should have a fact check on stage to stop Trumps likes and ever day for Trump and Biden. Don’t ignore Woodwards tapes of actual words from Jan 28 2020 that Trump knew.
Trump is at this moment in court to take away healthcare, SS/SSI/SS disability as of 2021.
He’s in courts now to kill us with no healthcare and meds cost are not any cheaper.
Pat Lacheney
Juniper Hills
Pass it on
Re: Julie Drake’s article — 3/10/2019, “She’s gone, not forgotten.”
I was trying to find a L to E I wrote to the local paper, The Westerly Sun, when I saw your website and article.
The name Ligouri and heading did it. My name is Ed Liguori, have lived in Westerly, RI all of my 88 years.
My wife of 63 years passed away 3.5 years ago and I always think the same thing as do my 3 children. We all miss her.
The article was excellent and I will read it again soon.
Could you please pass this on to the Liguoris?
Ed Liguori
Westerly, RI
Perspective
Just read the AP article, 9/18/20, “Feds push to arrest US protestors.”
Note the use or the word: protestors. Not terrorist, or criminals who burned businesses and terrorize owners and residents. They said “although the majority of them were peaceful.”
Did not they see the burnings, looting and throwing Molotov cocktails, bricks (that just happened to be stacked in the street) and anything they could get their hands on. Peaceful? The AP article made arresting these thugs a bad thing. Maybe the should ask those who lost their life work if this is a bad thing.
The AP is leaning so far left they are going to fall over. And this paper, who I assume can only get material from this source, is gong to fall with them. To their credit, they do print letters like mine in the “letters to the editor” which is the only place in the paper to hear different views.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
More civilized?
The following excerpt is from the book “Springs in the Valley” that was compiled by a missionary, Mrs Charles E. Cowman. This book was first published in 1939. Note: Women used the title of Mrs and their husband’s name instead of their given name in that era.
From the September 17 page: “A custom way out in the African Bush which has no equivalent in this part of the world is “Forgiveness week.” Fixed in the dry season when the weather itself is smiling, this is a week when every man and woman pledges himself or herself to forgive any neighbour any wrong real or fancied, that may be a cause for misunderstanding, coldness or quarrel between the parties.
... The week itself terminated with a festival of happiness and rejoicing among the native Christians.
Is it too much to suggest that in this supposedly more civilized portion of the world a similar week might be instituted?
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
