More thoughts on the recall of Gov. Newsom: As the recall effort was coming to a close and it was becoming apparent that it would happen, he found ways to give money to families in the state.
Supposedly to support them because of COVID, evictions or some other reason. Why wasn’t that done before? Why did it happen when it did? And by the way, the money he was using to pay people to vote for him was our money.
At the start of the pandemic, he “bought” from China $2billion worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). There was a snag within the first month of the State receiving the first shipment of PPE and it was delayed.
Did we ever get all that equipment? Or are we still waiting for it?
Has your streets and personal safety gotten any better? After releasing 70,000+ criminals from the States prison system, I’ll bet it hasn’t. And tell me again why we released them from prison? Oh, it was to protect them from getting COVID. Many of them went from a controlled quarantined environment to an uncontrolled environment.
If he has been such a great and wonderful Governor, then why is he and his supporters running ads attacking his opponents (mainly Larry Elder). If he has been so great and wonderful, they should be running ads touting his accomplishments.
Speaking of the attack ads against Larry Elder. Mr. Elder is not against you wearing a mask, he is against you being forced by mandate to wear one.
Why is it that he has unlimited State funds to fight the recall with but those running against him are limited on what they can spend?
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Destruction
President Biden is destroying the United States day by day.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Joshua trees
The following was overheard at a gas station in Palmdale, just last week:
“Mom, what was a Joshua?” “Why do you ask, son?” “I heard someone say that Joshuas once covered the land.” “Son, I have no idea what a Joshua could have been. They were before my time. You say that they once covered the land. Maybe they were once a type of flower. Let’s drop by the library on Monday. They just might have a book on the Joshua. Let us hope so.”
I ask you, will the scenario above become cold, hard reality?
We almost lost the Bison. Yes, they almost became extinct. We lost the Passenger Pigeon also the Dodo Bird. There were once thousands of both birds. It wouldn’t take long for the Joshua Trees to also disappear.
Will we look out our windows and step outside and see not even one Joshua Tree? I would be lost without our unique and majestic trees. I say, let us protect and preserve these majestic trees. I enjoy and love seeing these unique trees. Do you?
Contrary to popular belief, the Joshua trees don’t inhabit the Holy Land, Israel. Yes, they are unique and also rare.
“Mom, what is a Joshua?”
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Venting
Locating aircraft wreckage on the ocean bottom is a problem.
During the second world war, explosions at depth in the ocean were used to locate downed aircraft.
Implosion sound was used to locate SSN Scorpion. An implosion at depth generates a distinctive double delta acoustic signature. Could factory installed implosive devices be employed to locate aircraft wreckage? On the SSN Thresher search, many implosion experiments were done.
During ICBM target accuracy projects, we collected many sound signatures generated by ICBM warhead impacts in the ocean. Despite the many analysts who had access to these signatures, no mathematical theory describing the how and why of ICBM impact physics
was done.
There was nothing in the literature, and the subject was new. Several weeks ago I derived equations which describe the relations in fluids between transient sound source functions and sound far-field functions.
That is given one you could calculate the other. These equations describe ICBM impacts, much else, and supply needed theory. For example, warheads which came in white hot, at a low angle, and at very high speed, generated far-field sound signatures which could then be used to find corresponding source functions such as: crater, plume non linear function, heat, etc. Also explained were the various delta functions from such as explosions, implosions, sonic booms and such.
My works in a hard rock mine, coal mine, jungle, marah, submarine, and ocean, were done in what can be taken as outdoor laboratories.
I am still disgusted that i was denied indoor laboratories (with ridicule, insults, malice, and hysteria) to develop an echo analyzer, sub coating, and much else.
Thousands of my hours were trashed by incompetents who squandered millions.
John D. Charlton
Lancaster
