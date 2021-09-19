Who can we trust?
On March 20, 2020, I, like everyone else, learned just how serious the pandemic was. I had just returned from a cross country flight and was immediately locked down for most of a year.
Through all of that, we had nearly daily announcements about the spread and severity of the pandemic and the urgent need for a vaccine.
Over a year later, the lockdown is over, I’ve got the shots but we are still living with masks and restrictions.
I’m tired of all of this and I wish we knew what to do, as a family, as a citizen, as an American.
The pandemic has become a political football and we are all caught up in it. I wish those running this state and nation could bring themselves to tell the truth. Tell us what’s right do, It seems that we get a different spin on the virus every day.
About an hour ago the FDA and the CDC jointly said booster shots will not be necessary because of insufficient data. But the government says differently. One “expert” says the vaccine will protect us for life and another says no, only six months.
I think we are all sick and tired of this; the masks and the restrictions. (My box of medical grade masks clearly says, that masks will not stop the spread of airborne diseases.)
Who do you believe? To some extent, it is harder to get into a doctor’s office or some restaurants and businesses than for illegals to cross the border. Why? This is wrong and the infections continue. Government should be protecting us not trying to run our lives. It’s time to hear the truth from someone we can trust.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
We all have rights
I find the freedom of belief prevalent since the beginning of government guidance, requests, “mandates” regarding safety measures for Covid 19 safety very disconcerting.
I understand and herald the concept of free thinking and choice. I don’t understand that anyone would choose to disregard the care, safety, health of others, just to express their displeasure basing it on “they are taking our rights away.”
We all have the right to health and safety. That means that we all consider our possible impact on everyone, not just ourselves.
For the good and safety of self and others, most adults needed to be vaccinated to attend school. We have “mandatory” drinking age, voting age, seatbelt requirements, driving speed laws, driving rules, particular child safety seat laws, driver licence exams, criminal laws, gun laws, now real- IDs to board an airplane or enter federal buildings. What makes Covid 19 “mandates”/laws any different, except one’ own interpretation.
All of these, and the many of which I can not think immediately, are in place to serve one individually and the collective whole.
I vote that we all think of ourselves as a part of the whole of humankind, rather than simply self. As a P.S.– there is N.T. Biblical teaching for these Covid 19 “mandates”.
Maxine Schiltz
Lancaster
Politicians lie
Politicians lie to us, and I don’t limit this to just the two major parties.
We are going to tax the Rich. The Rich can afford to move to get away from high taxes, but the poor can’t We are going to make the Corporations pay their fair share! The Corporations will just raise the cost of their products to cover the additional tax, and the poor will pay more.
The TV ads seem to say Anti-vaxxers are Republican gun-toting rednecks who want to kill every child in America, and are too dumb to think for themselves so I will have to do it for them.
As I recall the people with the lowest inoculation rates are minorities, who are primarily Democrats. So it is a problem that should be addressed by leaders from both parties. Stop the name calling, listen, educate, and persuade.
Lastly, the California recall election. The recall movement includes members from all of the political parties that exist within the state. It is not just the Democrats, and Republicans and it was not just a Republican power grab, or whatever. It is a movement of the disillusioned trying to get the government to listen to them, that is all you had to do. Listen.
I am of the opinion that we should cut the number of days that the State and Federal legislators can be in session. I think six months in a year to start, and then cut a month a year for the next two.
Dennis Dillon
Palmdale
My body, my choice
Two thoughts about the constitutionality of mandatory vaccination. First, mandatory vaccination defies the right of the individual to determine what is put into one’s body. Particularly concerning is that the COVID 19 vaccines are experimental, not developed from dead virus, as with others in the past, but by RNA manipulation.
The Nuremberg Code, developed after the Tribunal on War Crimes by the Nazis, prohibits use of experimental medicines without the consent of the individual. Western nations have supported this concept.
Second, we might consider the thoughts of the Founders which ultimately led to the Declaration and the Constitution. “…Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…” includes rights to personal property, as we all know. James Madison defined property later in his discourse on Property on 29 March 1792.
“This term in its particular application means that dominion which one man claims and exercises over the external things of the world, in exclusion of every other individual.
In its larger and juster meaning, it embraces everything to which a man may attach a value and have a right; and which leaves to everyone else the like advantage.
In the former sense, a man’s land, or merchandize, or money is called his property.
In the latter sense, a man has a property in his opinions and the free communication of them.
He has a property very dear to him in the safety and liberty of his person.
Conscience is the most sacred of all property; other property depending in part on positive law, the exercise of that, being a natural and unalienable right.”
I would say that government has no right to mandate a vaccine of an experimental nature, having unknown long-term effects, demonstrating adverse cardiac effects to young men to whom administered, in defiance of individual conscience.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
A long shot
The petty, partisan, Republican power grab is finally over. It all started when some GOP extremists realized that the only way their party can control the governor’s office was to sneak a recall past Democrats and independents who weren’t looking. So much for that brilliant idea.
There are some things to be learned from this miserable recall. A recent poll showed that the majority of voters favor a constitutional amendment requiring recall proponents to gather voter signatures equal to 25% of all ballots cast in the most recent election of governor. That would double the 12% now required. Far more Democrats supported this idea than did recall happy Republicans.
Another reform supported would be to increase the $4,000 fee to become a candidate or collect more than the current 7,000 voter signatures,
Now that this recall has died, perhaps Republicans can actually help Democrats solve some of the problems California faces. I know it’s a long shot, but I’ll cross my fingers.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
