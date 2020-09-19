Some factors
The September AV Press editorial was hard to understand. Without looking up the list, I would think that the US would be much higher.
I can’t image the populations of many nations above our ranking that would not come here at once, if given the opportunity. The title of the list “Social Progress” seems to let the reader know what may be factors that the creators used to make the listing.
John B. Smith
Palmdale
Poor performance, moral failings
President of the United States Oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
In the 12 Sept. 20 AV Press, Jim Brock wrote the following: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” However, Brock fails to mention about Trump’s failure in morality and failure to execute office as president.
Former Marine James Mattis resigned as Secretary of Defense in Dec 2018 but later said: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis writes … “We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.” “James Mattis Denounces President Trump …” The Atlantic, June 2020
Regarding morality, Mary Trump, President Trump’s niece, writes: “I have no problem calling Donald a narcissist — he meets all nine criteria in the ‘Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.’” “Empathy For The Donald,” LA Times, 15 July 20. Trump paid someone to take his SATs and has made derogatory comments about women and members of the military.
The Big Three of Thacker, Gardner and O’Connor have not written about the moral failings/poor performance of Trump in three years while making comments about former President Obama. The Big Three proudly say they are Christians but stay silent when Trump lies/degrades others. Trump states that he did not realize how people were corrupt in Washington DC until he became president. Does he not think that God is not going to deal with him and anybody else that stands by in silence?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Not every action is racial
Black lives matter. White lives matter. Oops, scratch that. All lives matter. It sounds great to run around proclaiming this but you have to mean it and do it.
The worst of human nature was on display at the hospital where the two ambushed sheriff deputies were being treated. The anti cop demonstrations at the hospital were disgusting.
The black lives matters group has shown themselves for what they really are. They are not interested in equality, justice or fairness, they want preferential treatment. They want it all.
Fortunately the two ambushed sheriff deputies will be OK. Unfortunately, the shooter is still out there. Perhaps the very large reward being offered will get someone talking.
As far as I am concerned, this sad event has changed my attitude toward the whole equality movement. These people want to be above the law. They don’t care about others. They want what they want. The wimpy city officials (mostly democrats) have allowed this to happen at the George Floyd demonstrations and then to continue without any consequences.
Someone said they were afraid of the police. Well, they are right, we should be afraid of the police. It’s their job to enforce the laws and keep order and it’s not very nice when they have to do it. It’s their job to catch the bad guys.
People who don’t break the laws don’t have to deal with the police. And that is really the point, isn’t it?
Some will say, but they arrest us for no reason. Probable cause is the key word here. If the cops have probably cause to stop someone, that’s OK.
If there is nothing wrong, that’s ends it. If people would stop claiming that every action by anyone is racial, we then might all calm down and get on with normal human interaction.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
