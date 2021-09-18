Strange
We are told by the powers that be — that approximately 6,000 to 7,000 American citizens were rescued by daring efforts of the US State Department and US military in evacuations from Kabul airport.
However, it seems a little odd now that there’s no videos of the survivors of the Afghan crisis arriving at airports, with the exception of the soldiers that died. No crowds or families greeting the extracted American residents.
No human-interest stories or local broadcasted news coverage of relieved Americans; husbands, wives, daughters or sons arriving back in their hometown…. nothing. Six to seven thousand Americans saved from the clutches of the Taliban, and from what I’ve heard, not a single story of those Americans arriving home to the waiting arms of their loving family. Strange.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Crazy and deranged
Donald John Trump is an American cult leader, political activist, who is somewhat of a preacher, and who knows he might even be a faith healer who leads the Make America Great Movement with his big lie. This man and his followers effectively claim that anytime a Republican loses an election, it is a product of massive voter fraud.
This idea of massive voter fraud is eagerly accepted by the millions of Trump voters, including those Trump lovers in the Antelope Valley who write in frequently, who now believe any election won by a Democrat is fraudulent. Could this be the new go to strategy of Republicans?
Joseph Goebbels once said; “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. In addition, his primary rules were; never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.
I believe Donald Trump must have studied Joseph Goebbels in great detail when he rants how a massive conspiracy robbed him of a second term. In Peril a new book recently written by legendary journalist Bob Woodward and veteran Washington Post reporter Robert Costa we learn that Donald Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the loss of the 2020 election.
Donald Trump loyalists, such as Rudy Giuliani, assisted Trump to embrace the false and damaging conspiracy theories of election fraud.
Trump is just plain crazy and deranged.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
