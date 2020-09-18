Be sure to vote
In her column in the Valley Press last week, Veronique deRugy takes a very strong position that the airlines that got a massive bailout of $32 billion for payroll support in the first stimulus bill last March should not be given more welfare, oops, I mean, another bailout by Congress in September. The deal was that the airlines could furlough its employees through September. But in reality most airline workers lost their jobs or suffered severe reductions in employment.
It’s interesting that the Republicans in both the House and Senate are eager to dole out more billions to the airlines, but will only give pennies to the unemployed and to impoverished cities and states to pay firefighters, law enforcement, and teachers. Giving more according to Mitch McConnell would be welfare.
I’m certain that Republicans haven’t decided to spend billions of our tax dollars because they know hefty campaign contributions from the airlines will then be coming their way. Be sure and vote November 3.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
The folly trolly and fire
Bill Deaver disagrees with my suggestion of airborne tankers patrolling for fires due to the cost, yet with all his experience as a fire dispatcher among other givermint titles, doesn’t offer a solution other than the status quo alternative we are witnessing now, 35 lives and billions on billions of dollars in damages, not to mention the loss of historical landmarks and old growth trees gone forever.
I would like to ask Deaver, when was the last time CalFire dispatched an aerial tanker in the first 24 hours of a forest fire?
Deaver champions Scary Jerry’s Folly Trolly bullet train that will eventually exceed $100 billion in cost overruns and estimated to operate at less than 30 percent capacity? How many supertankers could be built with that much money and operate at full capacity?
The Folly Trolly and gas taxes were conceived in spite of Proposition 13 in full effect, think about what would happen without 13 when you vote.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Rights
Did not see the start of NFL game on NBC Thursday, Kansas City, home against the Texans, with about 17,000 fans in attendance.
KC won the game and almost all the talking heads feel they will repeat as Super Bowl champs. I don’t.
Also heard most every “expert” former player and almost every anchor on ESPN and its assorted channels, say that the folk who booed the players locking arms prior to start of game, are either blatant racists or do not “understand” why the players did the arm lock, as a sign of unity.
Only one anchor, Mike Greenberg, (Of all I saw/heard did not see/hear them all), said the truth: These fans are not racist, they are not unlearned. They simply exercised their First Amendment right to protest the players continued protests. Four years of this, in their minds, must be enough. Just play the game or get out of the way for someone who wants to play. That is what one fan was quoted as saying. True? Do not know, but if so, I feel many would say the same.
So, pro football is back. How you react is up to you. I will watch, but only after game starts. That’s my right.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Support for Bettencourt
With all the attention focused on the presidential election on Nov. 3, I ask my Palmdale neighbors to please consider voting for Laura Bettencourt for Palmdale mayor on the same ballot.
I have lived in Palmdale for 32 years and love my city like I love my country.
Laura Bettencourt has served twice as a Councilwoman; serves as a crime analyst and AV College professor, as well as being a mom and grandma. A great multi-tasker. She has been at the forefront of aerospace, job creation, better schools and lowering our crime rate.
This Nov. 3, I will be voting for the best qualified candidate for Palmdale mayor, Laura Bettencourt.
This year, the best man for the job is a woman.
Sandy Corrales
Palmdale
