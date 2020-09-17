No big deal
Thank you, Ralph Brax you have proven what conservatives have said for the past three years — Trump would never get credit for any good action.
Trump secured a diplomatic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and you say so what, no big deal. This week Trump added another diplomatic agreement between Israel and Bahrain. Oh well democrats and liberals will say no big deal.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Excuse him, he’s just ‘bombastic’
For those of us, familiar with the opinion page of this fine paper.
It should come as know surprise that some readers believe the president is an insufferable tyrant. Yeah, right. Just like Jerry Nadler is at weight watchers.
True, Trump is bombastic. What politician isn’t? But tyrant? Personally, I don’t buy it. But maybe you do. So, lets check the record. The Nobel Peace prize nominee, Trump.
Has never done the following: Spent millions of tax payer dollars on a Russian hoax. Lied to the FISA courts. Or co-opted the nations law enforcement for political purposes. Funny isn’t it?
In their search for a tyrant, Democrats forgot to look in the mirror. Oh, well.
In her book; “resistance at all costs,” Kimberly Strassel, offers insight into why Democrats want to ruin trump.
She explains that the need to ruin Trump, is driven by the democrats need to cover up their own mischief. If Strassel is correct, that’s a problem for John Q. Public.
Why? Look at this way. I’ve heard it said, that the moto for the Washington Post, is “Democracy dies in darkness. If either party takes power, just to cover up their own corruption. Watch democracy go dark. Of course, I could be wrong. But, I gotta hunch.
I’m willing to bet, if democrats ride Biden’s coattails into the White House. We’ll all say: Hey, where’s the flashlight?
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
Thanks, Lancaster
As a longtime businessman in Lancaster, I wanted to take a moment to thank the city for the help and encouragement they have shown me and my team at Coach’s Sports Grill. Their assistance is very appreciated. We’ll get through this together!
Fred Frakes
Quartz Hill
As the old saying goes ...
Quoting Steve Brewer (Sun and sports, 09/13/20), “I see the Sacramento political pedophiles are making it easier for there [sic] friends not to be registered as sexual predators …”
I trust Mr. Brewer is familiar with the phrase “Put up, or shut up!” Let him identify the alleged pedophiles, and provide the date(s) he reported them to law enforcement, along with the verifiable source(s) of his information.
Senate Bill 145, which was supported by DA Jackie Lacey, the CA District Attorneys Assn., the CA Police Chiefs Assn., the CA Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the ACLU, the Anti-Defamation League, the CA Public Defenders Assn., Children Now, Equality California, Lambda Legal and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and signed into law by Gov. Newsom, did not decriminalize pedophilia.
Since 1944, the law mandated that LGBTQ young people had to be placed on the sex offender registry in situations where straight young people did not. SB145 ended that discriminatory requirement.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Replace them
If you read the article “Delays, high costs plague efforts to house homeless” in the 9/11/20 AV Press you must be furious.
Four years into a 10-year bond, approved by voters for $1.2 billion, the funds are being used to build single units for $559,000. It’s time for voters to rebel and refuse to approve anymore bonds or new taxes. If Bureaucrats need money they might try fund raising like they do when they run for office or maybe a Go Fund Me page.
P.S. The voter approved Daylight Savings Time bill will be two years old this November. That means it will take at least three years to implement. If your representatives can’t pass a simple bill like this in two years maybe it’s time to replace them!
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
Prayers
Pray for the two deputes shot in Compton that they will recover. Also that the shooter is caught before he kills again.
Thank all of our firefighters as they try to put out all of our fires. Get rid of all this smoke so we can again breath.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
Don’t blame him
Everyone is trying to blame president Trump for the wild fires in the west. (We have smoke too). But the problem is that we got so good at putting out fires that it didn’t do it’s burning on a regular basis like the (old days), so all the dead brush and trees built up because no was allowed controlled burns and not allowed to clean out the dead stuff. So really after three years, it’s all his fault. I don’t think so but who am I to think I know anything.
Betty Holtfreter
Kennewick, Wash.
