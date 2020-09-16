We need to heal
Donald Trump’s discernment of truth is a crude, binary process. Anything that benefits him or enriches him or his family is true.
Anything that does not is false, a hoax, disgraceful. I suppose a malignant narcissist with sociopathic tendencies is prone to such transactional thinking. As a publicity-seeking New York real estate wannabe, Trump was a sideshow. An irritant. His boastful claims were almost laughable and childish.
Radio interviews where he posed as public relations man, “John Miller” extolling the sexual prowess and virility of lady-killer, Donald Trump were comical bordering on pathetic and raised questions about why a grown man in charge of a business empire would do something so blatantly ridiculous.
Now, as president of the once greatest nation on earth, Donald Trump’s definition of truth has become deadly. Forcing scientific evidence through his myopic filter has warped his gullible followers into dangerous beliefs and behaviors. Remember the press event where he suggested injecting disinfectant into the human body to kill the corona virus “in a matter of minutes?” Recall the numerous occasions where he assured the public that Covid-19 was going to miraculously disappear? Remember his mocking of people for wearing masks?
Now, he is recorded admitting he knew the virus was airborne, highly infectious and deadly; knowledge that casts a pall over subsequent rallies and gatherings where tens of thousands of his supporters, proud of being maskless, were exposed and likely spread the infection.
Trump’s admitted “playing down” of the infection’s seriousness encouraged events like the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota linked to thousands of new coronavirus cases.
Donald Trump has gone from comical bordering on pathetic to incompetent bordering on perilous. In November, we need to rid this nation of Donald Trump. We need to heal and get back to normal.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
To their convenience
While vying for the presidency in 2016, Donald Trump inaccurately stated that he had opposed the military invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq in 2003, but that the US needed to have taken control of Iraq’s oil reserves. To its credit, the US didn’t do so, which, I suppose, made us “suckers” and “losers.”
Upon being elected, Trump illogically wished to remove US troops from Syria. Yet, just like distracting a cat’s attention by way of dangling a shiny object in front of it, the Joint Chiefs of Staff diverted Trump’s attention from removing troops with alluring images of Syria’s oil.
“We are going to keep the oil,” Commander Bone Spur proclaimed in October of 2019. Perhaps Pentagon officials told Trump that he would be a “sucker” not to take Syria’s oil.
However, taking Syria’s oil would violate the Fourth Geneva Convention’s prohibition against the war crime known as “pillaging” or “theft during wartime.” And the word “pillaging” is akin to the term “looting.”
Looting is a bad thing, right? Our right-wingers say that it is. But I only hear them condemn looting when Black people and their white allies are the looters. Therefore, racism explains why Trump’s supporters go ballistic over crimes against inanimate objects but remain unconcerned with police officers killing unarmed Black people.
But it is the capitalist system that constitutes looting on a grand scale. So-called conservatives find themselves aggrieved about looting during social justice protests, but the economic system they love loots workers every minute of every day. And it is the looting carried out by way of the capitalist system of production that is the ultimate cause of looting in the streets.
“Socialism or barbarism.” — Danile De Leon.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Left to burn
So he who knows all sees all and walks on water received a Nobel peace prize for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people.” In other words he failed at diplomacy and cooperation right?
It was amazing that he was nominated only 11 days after he took office. Must’ve been putting forth 11 days of effort.
I saw governor Bongwater say one of the most stupid things ever about the fires and climate change. He needs to read about the 1988 Yellowstone fires. 18 fires caused by lightning, 11 burned themselves. Total of 1.2 million acres burned and the forest is healthier because of the fires.
The biggest problem with this state is the political running of the forests. Some fires should be left to burn as mother nature intended, the trees can’t regenerate without the fires.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
In his defense part two
Issues with Obama’s speech at DNC. He said: “For close to four years now, he [POTUS] has shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”
POTUS State of the Union speeches have been hailed as excellently inclusive. POTUS works around the clock and has accomplished more than Obama did in 8 years. http://www.magapill.com
“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. ”
POTUS took steps to immediately stop China traffic, then supplied everything governors needed, in addition to fast-tracking vaccines for COVID-19. Virus victims and lack of PPE are on the governors, as are the lost jobs caused by shut-downs by state edicts.
“…no one — including the president — is above the law, and … no public official — including the president — should use their office to enrich themselves or their supporters.”
POTUS takes no salary, and does not drag relatives to foreign ports for personal gain, like Biden did.
“… in this democracy, the Commander-in-Chief does not use the men and women of our military … as political props to deploy against peaceful protesters on our own soil.”
Riots are occurring every day in democrat-controlled cities throughout the country. Other presidents have used the military for civil unrest in the past to great effect.
This from Obama who said “if you like your doctor, you can keep him; if you like your plan, you can keep it.”
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
It’s simple
I have long thought that people getting their election information from paid advertisements should not be allowed to vote.
And statements circulating on social media are even more useless.
To me there is a simple divide. If you think that climate change is a hoax, you should vote for Republicans.
If you think that climate change is a serious issue, then vote for Democrats.
Everything else mostly falls on one side or the other after this issue. The petty sniping and bickering and personal attacks have no bearing on the policies that impact our world. Voting on likability is only a bonus.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
Support law enforcement
I’m in shock after hearing that two Los Angeles Country Sheriff Deputies were shot in a cowardly ambush/attack in Compton Saturday.
What was also disturbing were the individuals outside the Hospital taunting deputies and wishing the two deputies shot would die from their injuries.
Law abiding citizens need to be reminded if this street terrorist is crazy enough to shoot and try to kill police just think of what they would do to you or I. Also beware of those who hold political office who have publicly voiced for more civil unrest which only leads to more violence.
My heart felt prayers go to the deputies for a quick and full recovery. I also pray for a quick arrest of the gunmen. Now is time to voice laud and clear for all to hear regardless of political affiliation to stop the violence and support your local law enforcement.
Remember we are only a few steps away from total kaos. Bad things happen when good people sit by quietly say and do nothing.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
‘Reimagine the past’
Recently, the University of Rhode Island decided to remove two murals depicting World War II servicemen.
Apparently, the murals were not “diverse or inclusive” enough — which are buzzwords liberals use when they are fixin’ to discriminate against white males. I have a suggestion.
Keep the murals and paint some of the soldiers in “black-face.” I hear that liberals and their supporters have been okay with this form of cultural appropriation for years.
If you don’t believe me ask Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, Ted Danson, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon et al — the list is endless. Perhaps the URI student body and faculty should stop whining about how to “re-imagine” the past and thank those servicemen (regardless of color) that they don’t have to look at murals of conquering German soldiers.
Bill Heard
Palmdale
Catching up
We were out of town for about a week. When we returned, I took the time to read all the papers I had not read. I thought I would respond to some of the opinions I read.
Mr. White, you have once again proved my point. Due to affirmative action we have a less than qualified Supreme Court Justice. She was carried through her education her entire life by programs designed to elevate people based on the color of their skin. Wouldn’t it be better to have the most qualified person on the highest court of the land no matter their race or gender rather than someone that was dragged over the finish line?
Mr. Marsh, wrote about his refusal to acknowledge there is a God at all. You wrote: for never do I give superstitious belief systems so much as an inch. Marxism is your God Mr. Marsh and you wholeheartedly devote your entire being to it and its “belief system”. There is far more evidence that God exists then of Marxism ever being successful.
Mr. Jung, repeating a lie especially when you know it’s a lie is no better than starting it. The most recent lie or hoax that President Trump made disparaging remarks about soldiers killed during world war two has been debunked and in fact the author of the story has even walked it back. Why is it you on the left have to make up controversies to tear down the president? I suppose it’s because there are no real ones.
Mr. Wright, which is it is President Trump too slow to react and killing people because of his lack of action or is he moving too fast on the vaccine and killing people? I wish you never Trumper’s would make up your minds.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.