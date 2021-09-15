Weather and Kool-Aid
Does man believe he can control the weather? Years ago they tried to make it rain, that didn’t work out well. So now NASA is warning that the moon wobble that changes every 18 years naturally is going to cause coastal flooding. You know that the Main Stream Media and our liberal friends will blame man for this, right?
I think it’s kind of humorous that the liberal left is tearing down statues of Democrats in the south.
The liberals passed a law that makes i easier to get rid of bad cops, when are they going to pass the law to get rid of bad politicians? I don’t believe that they got the okay from the government employees unions.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
One step closer
The state of California is one step closer to taking away your second amendment rights. On September 7, 2021 two bills which were combined so the language was the same was attached to the 2022 budget even though they have no budget value. The proposed budget is now on the governor’s desk ready for signature.
If signed these bills would become law. Assembly Bill 173/ Senate Bill 173 require that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) supply state information, including personal identifying information, to the UC Gun Violence Research Center at UC Davis, and allows the DOJ to provide this same information to certain non-profits and state agencies. “State Information” includes identifying information for any person who has lawfully purchased and registered a firearm in California including ammunition purchases. This legislation creates grave privacy concerns, as well as concerns that this information could be provided to groups that create biased “research” to push gun control policies.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Who can you trust?
It is telling when you don’t know if you should trust your government or the Taliban to tell you the truth about evacuation of the Americans President Biden stranded in Afghanistan.
Larry Elder was accosted by supporters of Gov. Newsom while campaigning in LA by a woman wearing a gorilla mask who threw an egg at him.Very little in the media about the incident, Gov. Newson refuses to comment on the incident as does the democrat party.
Now let’s suppose the candidate was a black democrat, would we expect crickets from the media? We all know the answer is no and every democrat in the nation would be rightfully calling for a hate crime charge.
President Biden is making the COVID vaccine mandatory but for some reason exempted postal workers and illegal immigrants – why?
Postal workers meet the public daily and the COVID positive rate for those illegally crossing the southern border is many times greater than the US average.
By replacing the 18 Trump appointees on the Military Academies Board of Visitors President Biden is politicizing the military.
Psaki says it is not political, but they need members who are knowledgeable and agree with the president’s agenda. Can’t get much more political when most of the 18 are academy graduates or retired or former military members.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
