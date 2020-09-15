More recreation, please
I have taken my large family to the Soledad Sands Recreation Area many times, as well as the other recreational area called Munz Lake located near Lake Hughes.
My family thoroughly enjoyed the outings, which were a reasonable distance from the Antelope Valley. Today we have Apollo Park north of Lancaster with desert surroundings that are not very comfortable or suitable during the summer season. These recreational areas were and are very cost conservative.
Many families can’t afford repeated outings at the major playgrounds at Magic Mountain or other well known areas throughout Los Angeles County. Raising a large family in the early days, prior to the large Valley growth, certainly was more ideal for family recreational activities than it is today.
The Antelope Valley needs more affordable recreational and or playground areas. The Antelope Valley is the aerospace capital of the world. Certainly there is enough smarts in the greater Antelope Valley to do something. It is an intercity problem. I plan to stay in the Antelope Valley, since I have been seasoned here for 67 years. I love airplanes.
Fritz Miller
Lancaster
Long may she wave
A big thank you to the people who helped to get a new flag flying over the First Valley Medical Group Clinic.
Every time I would drive by that clinic, I wondered why there was no longer an American flag on display.
It was like a tradition to have a beautiful American flag proudly displayed at that location.
I am proud of the clinic for finally replacing the flag. Many members of the community were missing seeing it waving in the wind and it was sadly missed over several important holidays, like Memorial Day and Fourth of July.
Thanks to the US Military Service members who gladly participated in the first raising of the flag.
I believe all the branches of Service were represented by Veterans or families of veterans.
If I had known, I would have helped also, to represent my daughter who proudly represented the United States, working for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission overseas.
Congratulations, First Valley Medical Group Clinic. Long may she wave!
Patty Akkad
Acton
Biden’s remarks
On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, the day after the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts conducted the first joint interviews with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware. The interviews aired in a special edition of “20/20” called “The Ticket: The First Interview” on Sunday, Aug. 23.
MUIR: “Mr. Vice President, last night you said I’ll be the Democratic candidate, but I’ll be an American president. This is a very polarized country. How will you bring together people?”
Joe Biden: “People need, I learned a long time ago. It’s always appropriate to question another man and woman’s judgment. I mean, excuse me, their, their philosophy, but it’s never appropriate to question their judgment. Excuse me, their judgment, and not talk about their motive. And when you talk about motive you say well you know you’re in a, you’re in the pocket in the cement manufacturers. By the way can we work something out of the transportation bill? You can’t get anything done. I learned a long time ago, take people seriously, make the case you make.”
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Think outside the box
The statistics are staggering. California owes $150 billion. We are overwhelmed with income taxes, sales taxes and property taxes.
First of all, we need to stop and think. Whether it is a hospital like AV Hospital or a community college like AV College, both who rely heavily on state funding, we need to rethink our priorities. The community colleges are losing students because of the cost, the curriculum and the inability to juggle work and college. AV Hospital has lost emergency department patients because of COVID 19.
I believe that college is a rite of passage for many young people. Certainly, they can take classes online, but there is something to be said for having a real live instructor to guide you through complex problems. In- person classes are the best, but we can offer online classes permanently.
An emergency department at a hospital is not a primary care doctor. However, it is utilized by those who can’t get an appointment with one. That is why we need an urgent care department, so you won’t have to wait five hours to see a doctor about a fever, If it’s life threatening, you can go to the ER.
There are countless ways we can get smart. Unlimited public funds are no more. We have no alternative, but to think out of the box to save our hospital and community college.
Michael P. Rives
Lancaster
