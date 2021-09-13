Imagine
A person born completely blind is more aware of our Creator and God than an atheist born fully sighted, who sees nothing.
Imagine, an atheist demanding a cure for the body of his dying father to prove God exists, rather than joining his father’s loving relatives in praying for his father’s soul quick and peaceful journey into Paradise.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Is it that simple?
California has it’s share of problems. Like many who live here I have seen it going from the place where many aspired to live into a place many are escaping to other states in droves.
They are going to the very states that many Californians disagree with on politics. The problem is that unless we start to make the connection between policy and impact on our daily lives, we take our problems with us. We need to recognize that not all candidates we vote for will 100% align with what we want. However, policies that affect our daily lives need to take priority over lofty goals that are routinely sold to voters without a well thought out plan.
Things like safety, access to quality education, reliable and affordable power and water, affordability of groceries, transportation, and housing are basics that must be addressed before we can realize higher goals.
Californians have a crucial choice to make between now and September 14th. Ask yourself, have the basics that we deal with daily basis improved or declined in the last 10 years under Brown/Newsom administration? If the answer is declined then Vote Yes on the Recall. It is really that simple.
Naheed Virani
Stevenson Ranch
We have answers
I’m responding to William Collins of Rosamond, who responded to my earlier letter. William, Great news. Someone has answered both our questions — Liz Harris, founder of the Voter Integrity Project in Arizona.
Her independent team conducted a canvass of Maricopa County, and the published report confirms your suspicion regarding fraud in the 2016 election, as well as my suspicion regarding fraud in 2020.
The report is widely available on the web and at 11 pages, is a quick read. I highly recommend everyone take a lunch break and read it – our free and fair vote, and the future of our country is worth the time. In AZ, with over 269,000 votes reportedly in question, and a declared win by just 10,457 votes, this certainly warrants a deeper look nationally.
Only 1 remaining item needs clarification – seems the “liar in chief” you referred to was directed toward the wrong individual/s.
Judy Vaccaro-Fry
Palmdale
