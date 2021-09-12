More crime in the future
My response to Xavier Flores 8-30-21 letter. Trump enforced federal immigration laws. Sounds like you are shifting blame on Congressmen Garcia for Biden’s open border policy. Many immigrants are single mothers with small children who do not know the language or culture.
Unfortunately many will end up on welfare roles that will require housing, medical care, education K-12 and food stamps adding to our economic burden.
The idea of “flooding the system in order to change it” has only created more of the same problems. America is a land of laws for without enforcement America becomes a lawless nation just like the countries these immigrants are fleeing from. The best “path out of the shadows” is the path to legal immigration first by respecting and obeying our laws and going through the legal process like millions of immigrants before.
As one who has worked many years with troubled minority youths and if history has taught us anything here is my prediction...historically in America with every large influx of immigrants many youths wanting to fit in will most likely fall into anti social groups and join existing street gangs, many will also fall into the drug culture. I see more crime in our future.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
In a bear’s den
I reiterate, this is the opinion page, not the high school debate club. This has turned into tit for tat.
Apparently, those that have alternative views to Marxism are supposed to sit down and shut up. Intellectualism does not always carry the day, but good common sense does.
If that was an attempt to educate, enlighten, open my mind, or show me the error of my ways — it did not.
It’s more in line with mind control, and he who remains nameless, deigns to instruct me/ others the vagaries, glories, and virtues of Marxism — zero.
Stop pontificating as if you have the moral or higher compass on all things politic. You do not.
As to where I get my information, you jumped to a huge assumption.
I think it’s time you wet to the train station and moved on.
Personally, I enjoy and get a heck of a lot more out of reading the likes of John Manning, Judy Watson, and Keith Booker to name just a few. Like minded individuals who still believe this country is the greatest.
Those that want to “fundamentally change America” need to move on as well. It’s like crawling into a hibernating bears den, when he wakes, whoa Nellie!
Barbara Becker
Palmdale
Current issues only, pleases
I planned to pen a different letter, but another published letter was so blatantly out of line and racist, I had to respond.
This letter writer used quotes from a number of writers to make his point that republicans were a cult of rich white racists and therefore all their letters were tainted.
To an extent, all our published letters are anonymous because we aren’t face to face with our readers. Everyone has his/her right to an opinion, but this writer draws conclusions about writers, about their race, about their personality and certainly about their politics which I suspect are usually wrong.
I enjoy letters from all sides of an issue. I learn stuff. But our letters should be dealing with current issues and not just relating every issue back to our former president. He’s out off office and he’s gone.
A number of years ago, while I was still teaching in a local high school, a number of students came to see me at lunch. They were white boys and girls and I was the senior class advisor. They asked, if the black kids can have the “black student union”, why can’t there be a club for white kids.
I suggested a social club but the kids persisted so I asked our assistant superintendent. I was told, “you can’t have a whites only club because “white” is not a race.” I was furious as where the kids when we discussed it. I don’t know if he reflected the policy of the high school district, but a blacks only club is just as racist as a whites only club would be.
I think dealing with current issues rather than bashing other writers is the way to use this valuable section of the newspaper.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
