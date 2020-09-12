Hold my beer
Just when I think the president cannot stoop any lower, he raises his hand and says “here hold my beer” and then begins to call Americans who gave their life for this great nation “losers and suckers.”
Most of the people who frequently write to the Antelope Valley Press will say oh this is not true. It is all fake news. However, I for one believe he said it. The reason is because of past things he has said about former President George H. W. Bush being a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese when he was a Navy pilot in WW II.
In addition, he has made crude remarks about the late Senator John McCain who spent several years as a prisoner of war during the Viet Nam conflict. Trump said in 2015, while running for president said “I like people who weren’t captured.”
President Trump has also requested that amputees not be included in military parades because, as he has said, “nobody wants to see that.” Then we have President Trump backing up Fox News host Trucker Carlson for calling Senator Tammy Duckworth a “moron.” As most readers will know, Senator Duckworth is a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel who suffered severe combat wounds in the Middle East causing her to lose both of her legs and some mobility in her right arm.
You have to love Senator Duckworth’s response to the president when she calls him the “Coward in Chief.”
Other than increasing the military budget President Trump has done very little for the military and veterans. He lies and takes credit for the private sector health care program known as Veterans Choice. Research the facts and you discover this was written by John McCain and passed into law in 2014 by President Obama.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Sticking to this theory
Stuttering is a common speech impediment of unknown cause that usually occurs in childhood and in most cases is outgrown. It can vary widely in appearance. In the adult it can wax and wane. Older age onset can occur with other conditions, following a stroke for example.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden has had stuttering for many years we are told. But despite almost 50 years of very public service it was practically unknown until about 2-3 years ago and is only now causing progressive symptoms.
Dementia on the other hand is a general term for a decline in mental ability usually associated with older age. Early signs can include confusion, memory loss, difficulty finding the right words and struggling communicating thoughts. It can be of rapid onset or more commonly slow and progressive.
A presidential nomination acceptance speech is usually one of emotional and soaring rhetoric with varying tone. Biden’s was virtually monotone, flat with measured hand gestures. Very controlled, directed and well practiced. A stark contrast to what we have all seen and is expected.
There have been suggestions, including from Nancy Pelosi, for Biden not to attend any presidential debates. Three were to be scheduled. It remains to be seen if they occur at all. If there are none we will all know the real reason why.
Biden public appearances are limited with soft ball questions that are answered with prepared responses. His interviews are often done along with the vice president candidate and she does most of the talking — a reversal of what it should be.
Calling Biden’s circumstances which is the concerns of many, including those who know him best, as a result of stuttering is a wishful prayer. In football terms it is called a “Hail Mary Pass.”
John Manning
Palmdale
Timely quotes
These quotes from John Adams are timely:
“The only foundation of a free Constitution is pure virtue, and if this cannot be inspired into our people in a greater measure than they have it now, they may change their rulers and the forms of government, but they will not obtain a lasting liberty. They will only exchange tyrants and tyrannies.”
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Jim Brock
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.