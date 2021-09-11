Elder is needed
In response to an editorial in AV Press, Sept 14th Recall.
California passed SB339 to assess a ‘per-mile-Driven vehicle tax statewide. Newsom’s for the middle class, Right? Wrong. We voted in water storage, Brown, Newsom and the Democrat Legislature did nothing about it.
Farmers are denied water, as we let water run into the ocean. There’s talk of food shortages as we take in Afghans refugees, and illegals, more mouths to feed. We voted to keep the death penalty, Newsom says otherwise. While running for Governor, said he’d do away with High Speed Rail, he didn’t.
While his kids were in summer camp and school, our kids were in lock down. While most restaurants were closed, Newsom dinned out, mask less. Homelessness and Crime has increased as he continues to let criminals out of jail. Newsom gave illegals stimulus checks and healthcare.
We have the highest DMV fees in the nation. We’d have the highest property taxes, but. thanks to Prop 13, which Newsom keeps trying to erase. We rank 45th in the nation for ‘smarts’ in our schools. Business’s and tax payers flee Calif., because of high taxes and regulations.
The first time in history, we’ve lost a Representative due to more leaving then moving in. Electric bills have doubled and he thinks wind and solar will run this state, it won’t, it’s a part time source of energy.
Cal Fire sent Newsom a letter for their needs and he ignored their request. The Federal Gov. gave California funds to clean our forest and it was used for none essential pork. We just can’t blame Newsom, there’s the super majority Democrats Legislature that are just as bad. It’s not just the Trumpian’s that signed the recall petition, Independents and Democrats signed this recall petition too.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
