Which is it?
Last September Betto O’Rourke stated “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR15.”
In March Joe Biden tells him, “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads the effort.”
Kamala Harris stated “I support a mandatory buyback program. There some estimates of as many as 10 million assault weapons.” The government never sold AR15’s to the public. Is the AR15 really an assault weapon or is this just a ploy to confiscate legally purchased guns?
“AR” doesn’t stand for assault rifle, it stands for ArmaLite Rifle the company who designed the AR15. ArmaLite developed the rifle for military use, but it wasn’t interested, so ArmaLite sold the design to Colt.
In 1963 Colt was selected to manufacture the M16, used extensively in Vietnam, not the AR15. The military defined an assault rifle as having the capability to fire as a semi-automatic that is each time you pulled the trigger it fired and it must also have the capability to fire fully automatic, that is pull the trigger and it continuously fires until out of ammunition in other words a machine gun.
The myth that the AR15 is an assault rifle is completely false by definition. The AR15 looks like an assault rifle but isn’t. According to the FBI between 2007-2017 there are on average 13,657 homicides per year, the majority by knife or blunt object.
Murders by handguns are 17 to 1 vs. rifles. Regarding the AR15 the FBI does not distinguish which kind of rifle is used in a homicide, however since 2007 173 people were killed in mass shootings using an AR15. That represents one tenth of one percent of all the homicides. Either the democrats are completely ignorant or want to systematically erase the second amendment?
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Lost a friend
I’m sure many have ran into a old friend one hasn’t seen in years. I just did again, thinking we would have a good conversation about old times. Boy was i wrong, what a difference over 25 years make.
He asked me.....your a Latino why do you write those letters to the AV Press supporting Republicans. After hearing that I saw this one coming so I cut our conversation as short hoping if anything we would at least depart on good terms.
I asked him so you call your self a Chicano. Unlike you I wasn’t born in America yet I freely call my self a proud American. I was raised by immigrant parents who brought me here after fleeing an oppressive dictator. I am so privileged to been given the opportunity to live here, I have a strong love and loyalty for America. By the way do you have a gate a wall surrounding your house do you have a dog a alarm do you lock your windows and door at night, I bet to keep strangers and unwanted people out.
I then asked him why do so many American born carry so much hate for America while many not born here love America. Have you ever thought about why so many people risk everything in coming here. By the way you should look up the history of where the word Chicano came from. He could not answer and just got upset.
I told him to just ask his mother why did she freely leave Mexico risking being caught entering America illegally in order to have you born in America...just as expected he just walked away. Oh well, it looks like I lost a friend....no maybe he was never my friend in the first place.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Taxes
CA is one of the highest taxed states in the union. Now Palmdale and Lancaster want to raise sales tax, the ballot has many tax increases if passed. Patrick Henry said that “taxation without representation is a bad.”
I wonder if he thought how bad it would get with representation.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Why should they help?
Shortly after taking office as president, Donald Trump declared that he would be able to broker an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.
Oh well, just another opportunity goes in the trash bin. In August 2020 Trump was able to get the Persian Gulf nation United Arab Emirates to recognize the existence of Israel. Trump immediately predicted that many other Arab states would quickly follow.
Trump sent two of his lap dogs, Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, over to the Middle East to convince the Arab nations to join the agreement. Both men failed miserably. Arab leaders told them that they were wasting their time until Israel resolves its conflict with the Palestinians and grants them a state of their own. Bibi Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, has no intention of doing that.
Nearly everyone knew the UAE agreement was meaningless, and just an attempt for Trump to point to any foreign policy accomplishment. The Arabs all know Trump is in bed with Bibi and will never try to be even handed.
It turns out that the main reason the UAE agreed to the deal was that Trump promised to send them a significant number of sophisticated F-35 fighter jets. One Palestinian politician summed it up well, “Why should we help a white supremacist Islamophobe win re-election?”
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
