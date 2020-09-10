Take a shot
Who knew that deliberately disregarding established norms, laws and ethics protocols might lead to a poor outcome? Donald Trump has worked tirelessly to spit in the face of rules and ethical boundaries since before his inauguration. Now his chickens may have come home to roost.
Specifically, his “warp speed” efforts to develop and distribute a Covid vaccine before election day have raised serious concerns with disease experts and citizens nationwide. His record of ignoring rules and protocols does not instill confidence that safety measures will be properly considered when handling any potential vaccine. It’s not hard to suspect that in his desperation to be re-elected he might push officials to skip important safeguards in order to release the vaccine and give him that apparent accomplishment to amplify his re-election boasts. Consequently, Americans have good reason to be skeptical of any hurried vaccine Trump’s administration offers up.
Perhaps the president could offer to have himself, his family and staff publicly inoculated with the vaccine. That act would compliment his accusations that his opponent, Joe Biden’s “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric” is causing doubt.
So Donald, stop your braying and step up and take a shot. You owe it to us.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Refusing to share
When I started writing letters to the AV Press back in 1992, I was blamed for “playing the race card.”
Additionally, many of the letters used racist overtones. This year, something unexpected happened. With the death of George Floyd, there were some white people that got the message and began to try and understand what minorities have been saying for years. I applaud them for this.
However, Mr. O’Connor commented on affirmative action saying, “Furthermore, white contractors that bid on a federally funded projects are discriminated against as minority and female owned Contractors are given preference over a “white “owned company.”
Pretend that Mr. O’Connor is over Princeton University. Princeton has few minorities. O’Connor needs to decide whether to use affirmative action to give a scholarship to a Hispanic female or simply give it to a white student. “Sonia,” the Hispanic female, has unspectacular test scores while the white male has good test scores. O’Connor decides to give the scholarship to a white male. Due to O’Connor’s decision, Sonia did not get into college.
Let’s assume that O’Connor used affirmative action and chose Sonia. When Sonia graduated from Princeton, she “…earn(ed) a place in the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and gradua (ted) with highest honors.” Later, as a Yale law student, she became a “…New York prosecutor, a private lawyer and a federal judge.”
She said later, “Yes, I needed help, but once I got there, I worked at it and I proved myself worthy. Former President Obama “appointed her to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2009, [and] she became its third-ever female justice and first Latina. “…Affirmative Action’ Opened Doors…” abcnews.com, 2014.
Her name: Justice Sonia Sotomayer. Without affirmative action, Sotomayer would not have succeeded. O’Connor wants to have the whole pie and refuses to share one piece.
Vincent White
Lancaster
WWIII
Re: Mr Brax’s 9/4 letter. I consider myself to be an objective person and I don’t come to the conclusion that “Trump has failed miserably” on foreign policy. The “stupid move” regarding the Iran deal was making the deal in the first place. Obama and Kerry crafted a deal that didn’t prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon but provided for its future development.
The JCPOA restrictions are set to expire after 10 or 15 years (five have passed already) allowing Iran to expand its nuclear program, including advanced centrifuges that would allow them to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon.
Obama acknowledged the time required for a nuclear weapon could be “almost down to zero.” And for that the JCPOA reduced/eliminated sanctions (a huge windfall for Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism) and delivered a plane-load of money to them in the middle of the night.
Where does one suppose that money went? Or where it will go come October when the UN restrictions on the transfer of conventional weapons to or from Iran expire under the JCPOA?
The deal may appear to be working since the IAEA can only inspect with up to 24 days advance notice and only sites approved by Iran. Even so, they have found significant violations, including the allowed stockpile of 447 pounds of low-enriched uranium which, as of August 25 was 4,640 pounds. Who knows what surprise inspections would reveal?
As for Israel and the Palestinians, we now have Arab nations recognizing Israel and its right to exist — a huge step towards peace.
If not for Hamas and Hezbollah (both sponsored by Iran) we could see real progress with the Palestinians.
WWIII will start when countries like Iran see us as weak.
Win Reynolds
Quartz Hill
‘Human animals’
There have been on-going letters to the editor regarding people trashing the streets of the Antelope Valley.
I see it walking my dog bottles, cans, papers and food wrappers. With the pandemic, I see rubber gloves and masks added to the list.
I recall a college science teacher saying that the human animal was the only animal that fowls their own nest. It sure seems to be accurate.
John B. Smith
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.