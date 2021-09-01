Why not?
The depressing amount of irrational religiosity I’ve observed in this paper and elsewhere has prompted me to make another humble attempt to reach any precious few impressionable young minds that might actually read these letters before it’s too late.
I implore you not be easily taken in by irrational, divisive iron-age superstition. Please don’t let the fear and ignorance of people who lived thousands of years ago continue to poison and cloud our thinking today.
If you’re a religious believer, there’s something I’d like you to seriously consider: Please ask yourself why you believe in your specific religion, and not another. If you’re a Christian, then why aren’t you a Muslim? Why aren’t you a Hindu?
There are a myriad of religions in the world, and a multitude of gods that people worship. Why this one religion? Why this one specific holy book, and this one specific god? Why not another?
Your faith is almost assuredly just an accident of geography. The god you worship is the one that was taught to you as a child. If you had been born somewhere else, then you’d believe something completely different.
Religion, by and large, tends to obey borders, while truth does not. That should, at the very least, give you pause.
Please think for yourself.
Gabriel Agreste
Lancaster
What America needs
Marine Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller was relieved of duty because he spoke out about the lack of accountability for the deaths of 13 American service members and 169 Afghanistan citizens.
He is correct that there is not accountability for this screw-up. People are dead and countless others are recovering from their wounds, And, there is no responsibility for what happened.
Presidents Trump and Biden certainly screwed-up. The Taliban and ISIS-K, the two main terror groups, cannot be trusted and should have been monitored 24/7. Our military commanders should not have abandoned military facilities until Americans and those who supported our efforts were evacuated. The responsibility for this debacle are far and wide.
Colonel Scheller is to be commended. He is not disobeying an order or refusing to fight. He recognizes that in Afghanistan someone failed. Failures have to be dismissed and corrections made. It was never done after 9/11 or, even last year, when we had rioting in our streets which led to the ultimate disturbance, the attack on the Capitol of the United States.
If I were President of the United States, I would order Colonel Scheller to the Oval Office in the White House. I would hear him out. I would then call the Secretary of Defense into the room. I would look at Colonel Scheller and say: “You are no longer Colonel Scheller. You are now Lt. General Scheller.”
America needs men and women to stand up and do what is correct. America needs patriotic citizens and soldiers.
Michael P. Rives
Lancaster
They belly-ached all the way
Several weeks ago a letter writer in the Valley Press stated his father told him that in the 1930’s when the CCC was doing a job, you could always tell because one guy was digging a hole and two others were watching him. The Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC, did not deserve such a critical and nasty observation.
In the thirties, the American people suffered through the Great Depression, with the unemployment rate reaching 25%. In 1932 Franklin Roosevelt easily defeated Herbert Hoover, the incumbent Republican president, who had done little to deal with the depression. FDR promised he would do everything he could to get people back to work and end the economic misery.
FDR not only became president but Democrats took over the Senate and House. In the first 100 days in 1933, Congress passed 15 bills to get people jobs. Two of the best remembered and popular programs were the Works Progress Administration or WPA, and the CCC.
In ten years the WPA built more than 650,000 miles of highways, streets and roads, 125,000 public buildings such as post offices, and 8,000 parks, bridges and airports.
The CCC, administered by the army, that recruited 18 and 19 year old men, planted one billion trees, which prevented soil erosion, did forestry and conservation work, built dams, and did historic restoration including La Purísima Mission here in California. And just think, it only took today’s Congress five years to pass an “infrastructure” bill, and Republicans belly ached all the way.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.