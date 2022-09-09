Judge

The grand plan

The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “State seeks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles,” published in the Fridy, August 26, 2022 issue. This is just the beginning of the total processes and events planned as part of Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-79-20. Ref.: https://www.library.ca.gov

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.