The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “State seeks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles,” published in the Fridy, August 26, 2022 issue. This is just the beginning of the total processes and events planned as part of Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-79-20. Ref.: https://www.library.ca.gov
This document outlines the phasing out of all fossil fueled vehicles, inclusive of buses, trucks, train locomotives, as well as, motorcycles, yard maintenance equipment, and all recreation vehicles, inclusive of boats.
In addition, the publication, “Governor Newsom takes action to phase out Oil Extraction in California,” dated April 23, 2021. Ref.: https://www.gov.ca.gov\ Outlines how, by 2024 no fracking in California, and no oil or natural gas extraction in California by 2045. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and California’s Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management (CalGEM) are forming policies to make all the above happen. As an example of compliance, the national trucking industry, is producing 800 Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered simi-trucks.
Via recent publication, Plug Power Corp. has teamed up with Amazon, for Plug Power to furnish Amazon thousands of gallons of liquid “Green” hydrogen to power Amazon’s facilities HFC powered forklifts, and HFC powered trucks. Also, the City of Lancaster public bus fleet are all electric, gaining the City, a national award from the national Department of Energy (DOE), as the first city in the USA to have an all electric bus system.
The CARB will be issuing their tier 5, zero-emission regulation for all train locomotives be tier 5 compliant by 2026. The state of California will be near net zero emissions by 2050. Gordon V. Jefferson Lancaster For example When a tyrant cannot control the courts, he cannot control the people; and Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court. Why? To control the people? With their efforts we witnessed their measure of constitutionality being only the opinion of Justices.
Standards change as rapidly as the Justices. This causes an uncertainty for society; and, in fact, establishes a dubious standard which in effect, is no standard at all. For example: It is constitutional for congressional chaplains to pray (Marsh v. Chambers, 1983), but unconstitutional for students to read those prayers (State Board of Educ. v. Board of Educ. Of Netcong, 1970). It is constitutional to display the Ten Commandments on public property (Andeson v. Salt Lake City Corp., 1973), but unconstitutional either to allow students to see them (Stone v. Graham, 1980) or to display them at a courthouse (Harvey v. Cobb County, 1993). It is constitutional to begin public meetings with invocation (Bogen v. Doty, 1979, and Marsh v. Chambers, 1983), but unconstitutional to allow students to hear invocations in a public meeting (Lee v. Weisman, 1992 and Harrisv. Joint School Dist., 1994).
Without a transcendent basis for laws, identified as principles that do not change, it is obvious that courts are unable to maintain a lasting consensus on virtually any issue.
The freedom to govern one’s own personal appearance is a fundamental constitutional right: The Founding Fathers wrote an amendment for speech and assembly; even they did not deem it necessary to write an amendment for personal appearance. Bishop v. Colaw, 1971, Wallace v. Ford, 1972 On the other hand, the right to govern one’s personal appearance is not a fundamental constitutional right: A public school teacher, while teaching, may not wear distinctly religious garb. Finot v. Pasadena City School of Education, 1967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.